Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Senator Proxmire rolls over in grave
A $1 billion fund Congress gave the Pentagon to “fight, prepare for and respond to COVID” was repurposed as a bailout for defense contractors. The pandemic money was spent on dress uniforms, engine parts, body armor, and drone tech. W/ @yjtorbati https://t.co/NiEbMf6aik— Aaron Gregg (@Post_AG) September 22, 2020
Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up https://t.co/wGzAqocfcZ— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 22, 2020
Domestic workers have been hit particularly hard by COVID, often living in fear of when their next paycheck will come & do not qualify for any government relief if they are undocumented. We must ensure our domestic workers have job protections and relief. https://t.co/1KcY6LUSQL— Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) September 22, 2020
The real toll of Covid-19 is even higher than 200,000. Between mid-March and late August, 259,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/63CA1cd7bt— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) September 22, 2020
with video as well as full text reporting
AG William Barr in Milwaukee announces takedown of major drug trafficking ring https://t.co/v77KoiB3R9— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 22, 2020
A Louisville cop defends his actions in the Breonna Taylor homicide
A Louisville police officer wounded during the Breonna Taylor fatal shooting emailed more than 1,000 of his colleagues Tuesday, criticizing Mayor Greg Fischer and others while defending his actions that March night.
In the six-paragraph email, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly apologized to his fellow officers and their families and blamed the mayor as well as Public Safety Chief Amy Hess and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad for failing “all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Bummer, bummer, bummer report @ WaPo, retweeted by Dr. Feigl-Ding: Coronavirus infection rates in Israel Spain and France have surpassed rate in U.S. Note Dr. Nouri says more cases than prior peak!
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
New: the pseudonymous managing editor of RedState has been trashing Fauci, Redfield, and the govt's COVID response generally— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 21, 2020
Turns out, his day job is a press officer at the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—the agency that Fauci leads https://t.co/AvehgXVkho
NOT The Onion!
DOJ is threatening 3 American cities, all, coincidentally, led by Democrats, with shutting off unspecified federal funding. Barr is treating peaceful protestors like criminals and demonizing entire cities instead of focusing on the conduct of a very few. https://t.co/cVH6bA69Ou— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 21, 2020
As postal workers are shot in chicago, the union is warning it may have to halt delivery to keep its workers safe https://t.co/6A93aW7LDl— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 21, 2020
Why a Never Trumper Changed Her Mind via @IChotiner https://t.co/4WOoIIwT7m— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 21, 2020
Just what we needed in a pandemic. The @HHSgov is at war with the @US_FDA and, for all intents and purposes, has taken over. @SecAzar is at @realDonaldTrump's command. Watch out, folks. https://t.co/jBqmMz646S @BySheilaKaplan pic.twitter.com/nR05DorIIh
By Catherine Garcia @ TheWeek.com, Sept. 20, 9:42 pm
The Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County has grown to nearly 100,000 acres, and continues to threaten the historical Mt. Wilson Observatory in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Oh look here's somebody other than pseudonymous arta on dagblog saying the same thing
Fixating on the open Supreme Court seat will provoke a culture war.
“Polarization is a well-known authoritarian tactic.” @anneapplebaum is always worth reading, this especially: https://t.co/5aatNcqBMc
Comments
Is it a mere coincidence that this Raytheon paid advertising tweet just showed up on the top of my feed, even though I don't follow hardly any military-related accounts, haven't filtered my ad preferences much at all and the vast majority of the accounts I follow are related to the art business?
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 7:20pm