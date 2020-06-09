Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"We want our sons and daughters to know the truth," Trump went on. "America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Our country wasn't built by cancel culture...."
Orwell: "Ignorance is strength!"
Reichsführer-SS Hermann Göring: "If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say."
Tempe Arizona police officer told that a white man pulled a gun on a hotel desk manager
The officer points his gun at a black hotel employee
The employee is told that he "fits the description"
Wisconsin Farmer Planted Over 2 Million Sunflowers to Bring Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/nVa0dTXvvF— People (@people) September 7, 2020
free-to-read Aug. 30 article if you access link from Twitter
A program to fight implicit bias among New York Police Department officers successfully changed many officers’ attitudes, according to an analysis of the effort commissioned by NYPD officials. Stay informed and read this article now free on https://t.co/tYCeELTJqc.— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 2, 2020
City officials in Rochester, N.Y., are praising a group of volunteer church “elders” who on Sunday night stood as human buffers between police and protesters outside the city’s public safety building after days of protests that have periodically turned violent.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) on Sunday announced that local church members were partnering with the city and that the Regional Transit Service would bus them to the city’s public safety building, where demonstrators have marched for the past week to demand justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation in March after being detained and hooded by police.
Reason people think there are shootouts in America: poverty, bread, etc.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 7, 2020
Real reason: There's more guns than people so even folks with expensive cars at upscale clubs solve their problemsw with them. https://t.co/Vcn0f4qGC7
Splains a lot about the erratic nature of shopping lately!
By Anne D'Innocenzio @ AP.com, Sept. 6
NEW YORK (AP) —Gold Medal International is sitting on millions of dollars worth of socks at its North Carolina warehouse that it can’t ship to stores.
The reason? The 66-year-old family-owned sock maker can’t get enough credit insurance to cover potential losses if the stores can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered.
Four boats carrying Lebanese and Syrian migrants reached Cypriot waters over the weekend. As the situation gets steadily worse in Lebanon, people will try to escape it however they can. https://t.co/D44ZoNPd8h— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) September 7, 2020
Teachers & other school employees just saying no.
New York school district delays start of year after mass resignations, leaves of absence https://t.co/24v3IlWLBm pic.twitter.com/nlyIzjlY1K— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
WATCH: Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: "I'm telling you change your lives out there" https://t.co/ZmGHGqZbZe pic.twitter.com/eNet6hvGkS— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
US President Donald Trump has demanded the Fox News network fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims he had disparaged the military - a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.
As protests against police brutality and systemic racism filled streets across the country this summer, a group of Black prosecutors in the nation’s capital began thinking about how they, too, could take a stand.
They shared the outrage over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police. But the demands for change also sparked soul-searching about their own roles in a massive criminal justice system that some had been a part of for decades.
What began with a few emotional phone calls and emails quickly became a more organized effort of heart-wrenching, reflective Web meetings and detailed policy discussions.
In a real life metaphor for Trump's economy, at a lake in Texas the big boats swamped and sank at least 4 other parading boats with huge waves of their wake as they sped by the smaller fry.
All participating in a Trumptilla Boat Parade on Saturday celebrating their tribal idol, the race baiting, lying con man, enemy of democracy and despot loving Führer of the Republican Party.
The proximity of the left and the right in Oregon has created a dynamic of fear, mistrust and anger.
“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said the mayor of a more conservative town about 30 miles southeast of the city. “We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.” https://t.co/YF8ZuBWDLb— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020
Comments
Comes to my mind that attacking Critical Race theory is the only option they got now for making him look patriotic after the military mess.
I'm sure he's not even capable of understanding what that is but just give him an image of Mt. Rushmore and a flag, he'll go with that:
(They probably should have left Melania out of the picture, that's the only thing he probably didn't like about that.)
Message: Trump is America, America is Trump.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 5:08pm
If Trump is not reelected, the Aryan race deserves to be annihilated by socia!ist stupid rich people in the shadows paying for planeloads of black clad rioters to fly around from here to there.
by NCD on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 5:18pm
Trump has a twofer
He gives more publicity to the 1619 Project
Along with removing anti-racism program, he makes it easier to label his supporters as racially insensitive
Black Trump supporters will be lumped in with Diamond & Silk.
Shermichael Singleton, an influential Black Republican, left the GOP as a direct response to racism.
Michael Cohen and Trump's niece confirm that Trump is a bigot.
Trump is picking unnecessary fights that point out his lack of character
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 7:14pm
Of his retweet Sunday of the Breitbart story on it, Lincoln Project thinks:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:19pm
Even Forbes wonders what is wrong with Trump
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sethcohen/2020/09/06/call-trumps-attacks-on-the-1619-project-what-they-are---censorship-of-american-history/#650945f04c4f
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:35pm