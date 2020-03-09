Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
White supremacists present the gravest terror threat to the United States, according to a draft report from the Department of Homeland Security.
Two later draft versions of the same document — all of which were reviewed by POLITICO — describe the threat from white supremacists in slightly different language. But all three drafts describe the threat from white supremacists as the deadliest domestic terror threat facing the U.S., listed above the immediate danger from foreign terrorist groups.
“Foreign terrorist organizations will continue to call for Homeland attacks but probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots over the next year,” all three documents say.
New York’s attorney general announced on Saturday that she would set up a grand jury to consider evidence in the death of a Black man in Rochester, N.Y., who suffocated after he had been placed in a hood by police officers and pinned to the ground.
The unusual weekend announcement by the attorney general, Letitia James, signaled a significant ramping up of the response to the March 23 arrest of Daniel Prude, 41, after months of official silence. Mr. Prude’s family in recent days has accused local and state officials of covering up his death to protect the police officers involved.
I think some reporter on here said recently that the biggest divide is between those who follow politics closely and those who don't. In America, those who don't are the majority, and not very well represented in institutions. https://t.co/dHwq8baDCF— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 5, 2020
As companies reconsider their long-term need to have employees on site, low-wage workers depending on office-based businesses stand to lose the most. When they dispatched staff to work remotely, they also eliminated the jobs cleaning their offices, driving them around and serving them food.
Many are asking how Flowers was tried 6X for the same crime— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) September 5, 2020
It's bc no jury ever found him "not guilty"
Each trial ended in either a mistrial or a conviction that was later thrown out on appeal, letting prosecutors try again if they chose (and they did).https://t.co/ON5p733scq
By David Chrisinger @ NYTimes.com/Magazine, Sept. 4
For two years, a prisoner in the German concentration camp kept a journal that would later be used to convict those who had persecuted him and killed his fellow prisoners.
By Gary J. Bass, a professor at Princeton and the author of “The Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger and a Forgotten Genocide,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Secret tapes uncovered by @Gary__Bass reveal more Nixon racism and misogyny as he railed against India. “Undoubtedly, the most unattractive women in the world are the Indian women,” he told Kissinger. "The most sexless, nothing, these people." https://t.co/6KCXcopMqA
The release came hours after protesters surrounded the home of Mayor Muriel Bowser.
D.C. police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Black teen https://t.co/oJF9jTo34G— Mary Marineau (@MarineauMary) September 5, 2020
“Ballad of the Bullet” is an often gripping account of what Forrest Stuart learned from his association with members of an up-and-coming drill group https://t.co/Rk3fGENB3q— The Economist (@EconCulture) September 5, 2020
A House candidate whom President Trump recently called “a future Republican Star” posted an image of herself holding a rifle with photos of three liberal congresswomen of color and the vow to “go on the offense” against members of the “Squad,” an unprecedented threat against lawmakers from a probable future colleague.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP candidate for a Georgia congressional seat in a heavily Republican district and a professed QAnon conspiracy believer, posted the photoshopped image Thursday on Facebook. The image includes Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). On Friday, the post had been taken down.
Before it was removed, the caption under the gun-toting Greene read: “Squad’s worst nightmare.”
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Trusted COVID-19 Forecast Updated, Now Predicts 410,000 COVID-19 Deaths By Year's End, Says "The Worst Is Yet to Come"; With the Monthly Undercount Rate Already Reported by the NYT, This Means Half a Million US COVID-19 Deaths in 2020 https://t.co/zzSGgx3NHa— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 4, 2020
This is Sergeant Major Payne. He is confirmed to be soon awarded the MEDAL OF HONOR for his heroism in rescuing 70 Kurdish hostages from imminent execution by ISIS captors. His selfless heroic story is worth a full thread , & everything Trump is not. https://t.co/ED5okvuqQT pic.twitter.com/OvuiToqcPF— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 4, 2020
This is a terrible and uninformative question but to be honest Joe's chill approach is the correct one. Too much demonization/contempt in American politics threatens to really unravel the U.S. if it goes on too long. Chill Joe is the way to go. https://t.co/tSk1ltJN7Z— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 4, 2020
Trump wants to pull funding from Stars and Stripes, a newspaper for American troops that began in the Civil War and has been serving our soldiers.
What?! —> https://t.co/cI5aXtJou8— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 4, 2020
Video Shows Driver Plowing Into Black Lives Matter Protesters In Times Squarehttps://t.co/Q2jbpAf9ll— Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 4, 2020
Comments
excerpt I think needs to be noted:
I think too many of them are doing this now, months after the initial protests, especially young people, it's not that different from "wilding." Is probably partly a side effect of coronavirus lockdown.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 3:19am
a video of a somewhat scarier protest intervention on gentry at a restaurant, don't know where it is or when it was, found it notable as being used as a scare tactic by a young Trumpie running for Congress in CA, along the lines of "mugged liberals"
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 3:53am
EVEN UGLIER class warfare restaurant video from Rochester:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:34pm
The thing about calling it "class warfare" is I'd bet the majority of those protesting are children of privilege financed by their parents.
eta: The good thing is I don't think it's gonna get worse than this. I think they've reached the point where they can't get any more stupid.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 7:17pm
Likely you are right about parents financing in this case as Rochester is a huge college town. I note one white guy in the video has more intelligence he gets up high and tries to calm them down saying something like "no! don't throw stuff! no!" A girl is saying something to leaving customers "you don't have to run, we're not going to hurt you! we're just here to stop your party". Those are the ones still in charge of their faculties, trying to do something with a bit of logic. But it really is an excellent illustration of the formation stages of a mob! You see some getting excited by the power of being able to frighten people, and others who follow them who seem in a reluctant stage but are slowly letting go of their inhibitions and joining in. It really is how things like lynchings happen.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 8:11pm