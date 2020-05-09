Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By David Chrisinger @ NYTimes.com/Magazine, Sept. 4
For two years, a prisoner in the German concentration camp kept a journal that would later be used to convict those who had persecuted him and killed his fellow prisoners.
The final article from “Beyond the World War II We Know,” a series by The Times that documents lesser-known stories from the war, remembers Edgar Kupfer-Koberwitz, a prisoner at Dachau who secretly documented everything he observed in the concentration camp in a diary, which he then buried until the American liberation.
'titles the 2 books Edgar wrote.The books are "Dachau Diaries" and "Animals my brothers"' (he was a devoted vegetarian apparently)
Just another "Loser", we can suppose. Right up there with "shithole countries"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 6:31pm