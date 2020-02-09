By Walter B. Levis @ NYDailyNews.com, Aug. 28

[...] Yes, policing needs reform. Yes, racial injustice needs attention. Yes, the system as a whole needs to be examined and fixed. But most civilians fail to understand how policing actually works, and the misunderstanding — particularly about shootings — can leave us with a feeling of tortured helplessness and make it harder to focus on improving the criminal justice system as a whole. Let me explain [....]

[....] Now, consider this: The total number of NYPD uniformed cops in 2018 was 36,484. Of those 6.1 million calls being answered by over 36,000 cops, there were a total 35 incidents in which shots were fired. Slow down and take that in: 35 shooting incidents in all of 2018. That means when a civilian calls the police in New York, more than 99.9% of the time, there’s no shooting by the cops [....]

Police can abuse their power in many ways. George Floyd was killed without a gun being drawn. So was Eric Garner. Stop-and-frisks were daily indignities visited on young Black and Brown men, and a single encounter with a fist or club can leave scars that never fully heal. The courts, the jails, the departments of probation and parole — they’re all connected and needing repair. But if we’re trying to fix the criminal justice system as a whole, let’s keep perspective on police shootings for starters.