The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28
After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.
The BREATHE Act, a four-part proposal named after the phrase uttered by Black men Eric Garner and George Floyd while in police choke holds, aims to codify the movement’s core objective: redirecting federal funds away from police, prisons and other parts of the criminal justice system and into underserved communities of color.
“I think that we've demonstrated over time that we have the rigor and the relationships and the expertise to truly generate meaningful ideas into public policy solutions," said Jessica Byrd, a Democratic strategist and lead organizer of the Black National Convention, the virtual gathering of activists taking place Friday night. “And the BREATHE Act is the best and highest example of that.”
The policy document is set to take center stage at the Black National Convention, which aims to create “a vision for Black Lives before the biggest election of our time, and long after.” While its architects recognize it does not have the necessary backing on Capitol Hill — even in a Democratic-majority House — they argue it’s an important marker for activists as they seek to turn the momentum gained through a summer of protest into political wins. How far they go in building support will be a critical test of the movement’s enduring influence, post-George Floyd [....]
Presents the question, will the above change the below situation?
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:12am
Begs the question if voters noted the violation of the Hatch Act
Wonder if people realize that the Kenosha shooter was a Trump supporter
Trump supporters committed mass shootings targeting suspected immigrants in El Paso
A Trump supporter sent pipe bombs to Democratic Party officials
The shooter who attacked a mosque in Christchurch NZ quoted Trump
Trump is killing people with nonexistent COVID policy
Trump lied about his taxes.
Trump sees the trauma in cities says only he can fix things
The unrest is happening during his watch.
If we are going to discuss scare tactics, we need to address both sides and figure the bigger danger.
Edit to add:
We can add in voter suppression and destruction of the Post Office
His niece and sister talked about Trump's flawed character
Trump even lied about where hurricanes were headed
We should not sugarcoat what is happening in the cities, but we have to balance it with the danger of keeping Trump in office.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 10:50am
John Dean has a new book "Authoritarian Nightmare". Dean, with the help of a psychologist, details the beliefs of Trump supporters. They are MUCH scarier than the Lefties and the Woke.
https://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/27/john_dean_nixon_trump_authoritarianism
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:46am
In this election, white voters will have to overcome their tribal fears and realize that the protests that occur after police shot or kill a black man is because they feel under constant threat by the police. You expect criminals to be criminals. When it is legal for police to kill you when you are sleeping in your own home and the police already found the person named in the search warrant, we should all be outraged.
We cannot let people off the hook if they vote for a racist authoritarian. Go back and listen to Doc Rivers and dismiss him as a Negro Whisperer.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 1:00pm
Black voters got everything they wanted. They gave the nomination to Biden but that wasn't enough. They got the vp they wanted too. The mostly white liberals got nothing and now you want us to vote for your president and your vice president. No one wants our vote enough to reach out to us. So they shouldn't be surprised when significant numbers of us don't go to the polls
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:20pm
I am confused. White voters were free to vote. The race was essentially between Sanders and Biden. In South Carolina things changed and Biden got the edge. It is my understanding that neither Biden or Sanders was your choice. Given that your candidate had access to white voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, why is the fact that your candidate wasn't in play in South Carolina the fault of black voters?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:40pm
You're not confused. You paid attention to what happened. Biden didn't just lose the first 3 primaries he was repudiated in two of them. He came in fourth in Iowa and did even worse in New Hampshire with even Klobuchar getting more than twice the numbers of votes than Biden. Blacks in South Carolina united behind Obama's vp and pushed him over the finish line. It's not about fault. You should be proud that you got the candidate you wanted. And then you got the vp you wanted. But why exactly should I follow behind you when I hate your candidate? When Harris was announced as the vp all I could think was how are we going to beat her when she runs for president in 4 years?
For years I've been hearing the black community asking why they should vote for the democrats when the democrats don't reach out to them? I have the same question. Why should liberals vote of the democrats when the democrats don't reach out to them?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:13pm
Clyburn should have supported ___________?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:27pm
Another non response that doesn't address a single point I made in my posts. There's never any discussion, dialog, or debate with you. Just diversion tactics to avoid the discussion.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:36pm
I see though that he already did that right off the bat on this thread in his first comment. It has nothing to do with Black Lives Matter's policy platform nor how that might or might not affect the Biden campaign. Nor did it have anything to do with the article which it was replying to, which was a very fine non-partisan analysis by FiveThirtyEight about whether voters were linking Joe Biden's campaign with Black Lives Matter activists or not before the Black Lives Matter platform was presented publicly.
Rather, what's there rmrd's talking points list for dumb people which one could simply summarize as TRUMP = BAD.
I don't know why Dagbloggers needed to read that, but for some reason he thinks we do here and now as if we were all the dumb people who didn't know Trump was bad
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:48pm
Blacks voted for Biden. You and AA object to the result. I am asking who was your preferred candidate. You argue BLACKS GOT. What did Whites want? It seems like a Democratic majority is OK with Biden. Who would get better numbers. I don't see my question as diversion.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:53pm
Arta is one of the strongest supporters of Biden on this site. I'm not surprised you don't know that because you never pay attention to any post here that wasn't written by you. When you ask what whites want it's just you projecting your tribalism on to the white population. What ever white tribalism that might exist is a minor influence on their voting patterns.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:16pm
Diversion
The question was for you.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:21pm
I've asked a half dozen questions in my posts and you've ignored them all. Now you want me to answer your questions. Go back, address the points I made and the questions I asked. Then we can discuss Clyburn and what ever other issues you've been using to avoid responding to my posts
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:31pm
You always do this. I feel that I have addressed your supposed questions. I see many statements.
List the things that I have not addressed.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:44pm
My post
You complete response:
"Clyburn should have supported ___________?"
"I feel that I have addressed your supposed questions."
How exactly is asking me who Clyburn should have supported an answer to anything I posted? How does it answer a single one of my questions? I never mention Clyburn once nor did I refer to him so how did he become the whole of your reply? It's a complete Non Sequitur that addresses nothing I posted.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:55pm
I didn't think that it was a real question. You have said for months that you are not voting. I took it is a given that you were not going to vote. I'm sure that I have said before that if you are not going to vote, that is your choice. I have a feeling that most Liberals will vote Biden/Harris.
I asked the question about your prefers candidate because I was curious. My understanding is that it is not Biden or Sanders.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:08pm
I didn't think that it was a real question.
Of course they are obviously real questions and they are good questions that challenge your thinking. You can't come up with a good answer or even good spin, that's why you're looking for ways to avoid answering them. Your new avoidance technique is to claim they aren't real questions and that you don't have to answer since I'm not going to vote. If you're unwilling to dialog, discuss, or debate because I'm not voting stop replying to my posts. I won't miss you at all.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:52pm
If Biden/Harris is not to your liking, don't vote for them. I'm not begging for you to vote for them. I think that I have made it very clear. There is nothing to debate.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 7:32pm
I vote when or how I please. That's not the point. The point is you're using it and every other thing you can think of to avoid discussion or debate. Don't reply if you don't want to discuss issues with someone who isn't going to vote. I really don't give a fuck if I never read another
lieline you write.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:15pm
An aside: ugh, what an ugly point to make. It's really really ugly that a whole bunch of people will vote however Jim Clyburn says they should. Just like the Lubavitcher rebbe tells his flock who to vote for. I think of that as something that people should be ashamed of and try to hide, at least in a democracy. Instead it's flaunted that Jim Clyburn is a king maker, because so many are loyal to him and will do whatever he tells them to do and not decide for themselves. What was that you were saying about Trump fans again?
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:49pm
After South Carolina, whites voted for Biden. In your assessment, white voters made a rational decision and blacks were lemmings?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:59pm
No, after South Carolina Sanders won California, Colorado, and some smaller states like Utah and Vermont. Even after he dropped out for the good of the party he came very close in many states. He kept accumulating delegates. Had he continued to fight hard on to the end he would have won more and it would have been a contest.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:27pm
After Super Tuesday
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/03/04/super-tuesday-bernie-sanders-faces-tough-road-now-trailing-joe-biden/4951108002/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:30pm
You claim, "After South Carolina, whites voted for Biden." I pointed out that was clearly and easily verifiably wrong. So now you no longer want to talk about it and your error and you want to change the subject. I'm not going to co-operate in your attempts to spread misinformation and when called out to attempt to weasel out of it.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:37pm
I have no idea WTF you are talking about. After South Carolina, Sanders was toast.
From Politico
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/05/bernie-sanders-path-to-victory-165161
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:57pm
You can quote establishment democrats and pundits as much as you want but it's all speculation and guesses about what will happen before the people even vote. And that guess was influenced by a strong bias against Sanders. After South Carolina and the other states that voted on that date Biden had 2.6 million votes and Sanders had 2.8 million votes and Warren had 1.2 million votes.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:27pm
Here is Bernie friggin Sanders
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/08/politics/bernie-sanders-drops-out/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 7:41pm
You claim, "After South Carolina, whites voted for Biden." I pointed out that was clearly and easily verifiably wrong. You claim "After South Carolina, Sanders was toast." I gave you numbers that show he was winning after South Carolina. You might have a case to make how ever weak if you said after Super Tuesday but you're clearly wrong when you say after South Carolina. Most of your posts are designed to avoid admitting you were wrong with everything you claim happened after SC.
When he dropped out he was doing as well against Biden as he did against Hillary, when he didn't drop out. Even with every candidate dropping out before half the states voted Biden was still unable to get a majority of the votes. People like you always want the competition to drop out before the people get a chance to vote. You wanted Sanders to drop out 4 years ago and Hillary to drop out in 08. Even though she only lost by 40 thousand votes out of 25 million cast. And that doesn't include the votes from the Michigan primary and the Florida primary, both that she won.
You want acclamation not democracy so long as the candidate you support is acclaimed. That's where we differ.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:12pm
I looked at the platform, 13 pages.
Right off the bat I am gonna guess Biden and Harris are not going to support their first point, nor Nancy Pelosi, nor most Dems in Congress for that matter
Nor do I think they are going to be up for most of this:
It goes on with more radical pie in the sky stuff.
Hopefully they won't make a big issue out of it in some very public and noticeable kind of way so that the MSM pays a lot of attention.
This would force Biden and Harris to have to renounce them
And then voters who have the impression they support their movement but haven't even read it will stay home.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:07pm
The first thing Biden said was he did not support defunding the police. Do you really think the BLM platform is going to be a priority for Democrats?
The BLM platform is it an acceptable excuse for voting for Trump.
Edit to add:
Republicans are abandoning the GOP for Biden. Do you seriously think that they believe Biden will take up the BLM platform?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:46pm