By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
I predict Biden's first congress will see establishment Dems push for a major expansion to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to bailout child care centers while imposing nationwide "quality" standards through grant conditionality.https://t.co/A8nH4LOYPb— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) August 20, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bannon will be presented in New York later Thursday.
NEW: In an internal report, US intelligence agencies concluded Chinese officials in Wuhan & Hubei hid critical info on coronavirus from Beijing. It complicates the broad criticism of Beijing on virus from Trump & aides. w/ @julianbarnes @KannoYoungs. https://t.co/lxdovYGTnB
NEW: Democrats have attempted to show a united front at their convention this week, but there's a big divide within the party on at least one issue: policing. Biden is pushing for reform, while progressives want systemic change. My latest w/@reidepstein https://t.co/Jk9pV0YrhQ— John Eligon (@jeligon) August 19, 2020
January will be too late for a new president or Senate to help us, people will die at home waiting (lots of them don't have cars)
Some folks are preaching about the lessons to be learned from NY while NY is still facing the first flu season with this virus, and the city is poised to lay off EMTs https://t.co/X8NTYnqesZ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2020
Policy is the opposite of what's needed RIGHT NOW without even getting into election issues. Is like throwing Amazon more business, among other things.
For small businesses reliant on shipping, delayed mail delivery stemming from recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service has been a nightmare.@smasunaga reports: https://t.co/fGAOpwceht
“Georgia reported 216 cases per 100,000 people in the week ended Friday, a rate that is about double the national average, the White House report said.” https://t.co/IbXHMKypen— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 19, 2020
Who are the “elites”?— Samo Burja (@SamoBurja) August 19, 2020
In my new article for @palladiummag, I give a technical definition of elites that allows us to cut through the conflicting discourse on the role and composition of elites: https://t.co/BU17xpBCrY
Twenty-five Asian-American NYPD detectives form anti-Asian hate crime task force
From mid-March to mid-August, there have been 21 reported coronavirus hate crimes against Asians
Detectives fear many Asians attacked or threatened because of coronavirus have not reported cases
Task force officers speak multiple languages and dialects
And this is kind of a spooky poll result for a related question, looks to me like people are both confused and unhappy and by Nov. possibly in the mood of 'throw all the bums out", voting for anyone but incumbents of either party:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:21pm