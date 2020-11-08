Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
She was my best hope for the ticket. One exceptionally smart, quick witted and tough woman you would be thankful to have your team.
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
A phenomenal piece of reporting and writing from @Olivianuzzi https://t.co/TBF9DWL6bg— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 16, 2020
A bald eagle took down a government drone in Michigan, state officials say, "tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan." https://t.co/lOAiqKIlm7— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020
out-of-work parents and convicted felons. But none have obvious ties to Englewood
from @MidnoirCowboy, the undisputed king of bond court coverage: Despite the looting's alleged link to Englewood shooting, none of the defendants in court charged with looting cases have Englewood addresses, and the shooting was never mentioned in court https://t.co/KN6EuL1EsT
Also, fewer blacks than whites want to shrink police. From Minnesota Public Radio News, Aug. 15.
https://t.co/nJ2fsVTiNw pic.twitter.com/ssOcdHDcQ5— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 15, 2020
Events start at 9 am, and the account to watch is Ford Fischer https://t.co/u8GZY8bLTf— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 15, 2020
An inland hurricane tore through Iowa. You probably didn’t hear about it. - Cached Washington Post: On Monday, Iowa was leveled by what amounted to a level-two hurricane. But you wouldn’t know that from reading, listening to or watching the news. While the storm did garner some coverage, mostly via wire stories, its impact remains underreported days later. The dispatches, focused on crop damage and electrical outages, have been shouted down by the coverage of the veepstakes and the fate of college football.
As rural Wisconsin’s fortunes have declined, its political importance has grown.
“If a candidate can make inroads in rural Wisconsin, they will definitely win,” Governor Tony Evers says, as the 2020 Presidential election approaches.— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 14, 2020
https://t.co/tYRUMp8McG
Extensive--3 reporters on it.
The debate over whether to help struggling U.S. state and local governments overcome huge budget shortfalls has become one of the biggest political battles in the fight over another pandemic rescue package. https://t.co/vHe1OKQDnU— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Live Coronavirus updates, April 14
The manager of the Trump administration’s new virus database refuses Senate questioning, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
The private health care technology vendor that is helping to manage the Trump administration’s new coronavirus database has refused to answer questions from top Senate Democrats about its $10.2 million contract, saying it signed a nondisclosure agreement with the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
By Don Thompson @ A.P., 35 min. ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”
Some interesting reactions
(the lefties are out in force on Twitter, as "Tulsi" is trending, also I see some Trump fans posting Tulsi vs. Kamala as well)
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 9:31pm
p.s.Glenn Greenwald retweeted the AIPAC video tweet above and then this as well:
I think the Kamala choice may be Joe's "sister souljah moment", and it's convenient as it allows him to be nice understanding Uncle Joe and she can be the tough guy.?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 9:40pm
I did not know of the donations of which Seth speaks.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 9:42pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 3:53am
note that the "top cop" article was first published Aug. 9 before the announcement, but has been updated on Aug. 11
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 3:55am
excerpt
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:45am
Some very twisted prognostication along these lines of "which side is she really on?"
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 8:34am
"My mother understood very well she was raising two black daughters. She knew that her adopted homeland would see Maya and me as black girls, and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident black women," she wrote.
https://www.bbc.com/news/election-us-2020-53745141
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:06am
here we go, there were busy bee interns working on oppo research on all the gals for weeks, ready to go no matter what, here's what Dinesh has on Kamala already:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:01am
and here's a quick sampling of various rapid war room stuff:
Personally, I don't think that the :"she's a flaming liberal, not a moderate" is going to work as well here as with Hillary, but I could be wrong, it's just my gut feeling.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:07am
Liz Cheney:
first two replies I see to her are fun
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:40am
Health insurance still flies as a campaign topic?
You'd think mismanaging a health crisis to 5-10 million infected, a few hundred thousand dead would kinda take away the healthcare mojo. I mean, what good's having decent job-funded healthcare when your whole block is trying to infect you?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 10:10am
Not only that, tons of people are losing that employer funded health insurance along with their jobs.Lots of emergency sign-ups for Obamacare. And them that don't do the latter ASAP may be surprised at how little any version of gummint (state, local health, federal) is actually clearly picking up the tab for coronavirus related testing and related. Providers send bills to the patient whenever there's a question about who is going to pay and in the end, the patient is responsible for trying to get any other parties to pay for it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 10:19am
Yeah, relaxing on you to supply the gory details. What me worry, Ive got socialist Europe care. We even know how to sew and wear masks.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 11:12am
Psst - Trump was born in Jamaica - pass it on.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:56pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:04pm
Oh my, enjoy.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 1:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:20pm
dazed and confused talking points! rattled!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:29pm
I imagine Mother is knitting Mike a special jock strap for the debates.
by moat on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 1:41pm
In a news conference still going on right after the Biden/Harris formal announcement, Drumpf is babbling memes nonsensically, running off in all directions, nearly stream of consciousness, inbetween reading text in his worst sing songy depressed grade schooler voice
The local NY news station "NY1" is broadcasting it and I had that on in the background.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:13pm
Let the contrast begin.
All i care about anymore is the return of the English language. We have to start somewhere.
by moat on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:36pm
a realistic goal!
You made me think of how Dr. Zhivago made it through all variety of hellish situations just falling back on fancy poetry.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:52pm
That scene in the movie where the Doctor finds the ink and paper in the drawer is my favorite part.
The rest of the production was an attempt to give meaning to that moment.
by moat on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 7:10pm
I like that scene too. Right before he writes the poem (it is the poem that is a paen to Lara) Lara is spooked by wolves howling at the moon and she says something like oh Yuri what a terrible time to be alive! And I thought I could never truly understand until 2020 came about, that is...
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 7:19pm
I saw it at a drive-in. My Mom pushed my head behind the seat fór the Cossacks scene. ever since Ive been deathly afraid of Cossacks. (She was too slow for a 2nd feature with Sandra Dee undressing at the doctor's. Gidget movies put me in relapse to this day.)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 11:44pm
Realized reading this Newsweek piece about citizens and eligibility for president that Trump nullified the clause forever by being a Russian asset all through office and before. That a whole political party supported this treason is amazing. Which other parts of the Constitution are rendered obsolete now?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:18am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:01am
Andrew Yang retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:23am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:52am
Lefties no likey, retweeted by Occupy the Port
Black [email protected] Out here straight ~vibing~waiting for the revolution. #BLM He/him/his Joined September 2013, 1,143 Following, 4270 Followers
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 6:55pm
So we have a poll on Harris' popularity and we have a guy on Twitter
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:13pm