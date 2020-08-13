Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
Comments
What's in it for Trump? Why should he keep the failing fake ballots unfair losing Post Office in business?
by NCD on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:00pm
He is doing this in public
Jared is meeting with Kanye to siphon off votes from Biden
They elected aQAnon supporter
Everything is normal.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:22pm
Exactly, MAGA = fix what's not working for princess Trump. Much more petty of a tyrant than most 2-year-old petty tyrants. To the point where I seriously wonder whether he realizes that no mail voting benefits him electorally. That rather, he just hates the USPS, hating it is one of his favorite things.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:30pm
Impeach him again. Who's going to support not letting people vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:31pm
That said, it's very clear that somebody plotted this (maybe DeJoy himself, i.e., get the job through schmoozing Trump's vanities and then nuke the system)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:37pm