The new training is called 'Internalized Racial Superiority for White People.'

By Ny MaGee @ BET.com, August 2

Seattle's Office of Civil Rights has developed a "race and social justice" curriculum on “institutionalized racial superiority” for all 10,000 city employees.

The program is designed to train white people only, according to documents obtained by independent journalist Christopher Rufo, Yahoo reports. In a series of tweets, he lays out the gist of the program, even sharing a powerpoint slide from the course that asks “What do we do in white people space?”

“I've obtained new documents from the city's segregated "whites-only" trainings, which induct white employees into the cult of critical race theory,” Rufo wrote on Twitter.

“After attendees arrive, they must announce their pronouns and tell the trainers when they first became race-conscious—in other words, when they began their journey of internalized racism,” he added [....]