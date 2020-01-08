Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
Before gloating too much, it behooves to keep in mind that this means less chance of Dems regaining majority control of the Senate.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:31pm
Awfully late for life preservers. A whole slate of "just a coffee boy to me" candidates, eh? The Tea Party rebranding stuff was done with a little finesse. Whats the pivot angle here? Anchor weight - meet neck. Neck...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:55pm
Keep in mind presidential year voters don't pay as much attention to news as you do and Trump favorability just started falling a nanosecond ago in their world, with the mega loss of jobs and now Federal unemployment $600 per bonus. (That's the one that's beyond me, actually, with GOP Senate, why not hand out more money to constituents while you can without rich campaign donors complaining too much? You could take it away after being re-elected, after all.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:17am
McConnell: 15-20 GOP senators will not vote for any coronavirus deal
By Jordain Carney @ TheHIll.com, July 31
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 4:09am