Not much surprises me anymore but this glimpse of a way of life in Hong Kong shocked me to tears. Hong Kong is a very rich place. There's no excuse ....
A new Hong Kong ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls could complicate life for the many people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals https://t.co/opKMajD315 pic.twitter.com/VYvFud2MS4— Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2020
Coronavirus-Linked Hunger Tied To 10,000 Child Deaths Each Month https://t.co/DwyYq7QvrJ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2020
No drama. There's a pandemic going on and some countries take that seriously, imagine that. Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban
Australian police detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Sdq0ekJl38 pic.twitter.com/jG4CNX9bEN
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
By Steve Freiss @ Newsweek.com, July 27
Squad member Rashida Tlaib is in the midst of a tough primary race to retain her House seat in Michigan 13th congressional district, running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, a long-time fixture on the local Democratic Party scene. Voting on August 4 in the heavily Democratic area all but ensures the primary winner will represent the district on Capitol Hill next year.
Very interesting. Indian immigrant engineer at Cisco sues company alleging that two Indian-American managers denied him advancement because he was from low-caste Dalit backgroundhttps://t.co/VXU9kZse5x pic.twitter.com/bVMYTbnzhN— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 28, 2020
To ..fascism..?? "Walmart said it has banned a couple from its stores after they were seen on video wearing face coverings with swastikas as they shopped at one of its Minnesota locations.
Saturday, the same day Minnesota started requiring its citizens to wear masks in all indoir businesses, a Walmart customer captured video footage of a man and woman wearing face coverings emblazoned with the Nazi symbol at a store in Marshall, southwest of Minneapolis."
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 27, 2020
https://t.co/0X7rfyrZ49
This is one of the best, most informative, most comprehensive, and most authoritative articles I've read on #coronavirus. Good work @UCSFHospitals! Please spread widely. https://t.co/UwVpjmlOyB— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 26, 2020
The city council approves its first permanent cuts to the police budget; crime has surged in the past two months
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c
The N.F.L. is attempting to survive the protest movements and the coronavirus pandemic in the way it always has: by banking on the devaluation of Black life.https://t.co/y0QI91JlXj— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 24, 2020
The Coronavirus Turns Midtown Into a Ghost Town, Causing an Economic Crisis | It’s not just NYC, either. https://t.co/XEV0wG2qMC— Diogenes (@WallStCynic) July 26, 2020
Isaac Chotiner spoke by phone with Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a CNN contributor, who specializes in homeland-security law.
Trump’s Dangerous Attempt to Create a Federal Police https://t.co/drl6MrJN0U via @NewYorker— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 26, 2020
My latest Dispatch from Portland: A tarot card-reading liberal arts major, a Sudanese immigrant, and a former hotel worker explain why they are out protesting in Portland. https://t.co/Ve1lGG4SNa via @reason— Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) July 25, 2020
Not sure how it affects takeaway - imagine they'll make do with boxed noodles/rice, presuming they have enough boxes & related.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 3:34am
Because of a little surge in positives, Antwerp's back to curfew, mandatory masks and Social bubbles will be reduced to five people and event sizes will be halved to 100 people inside and 200 outside. Unlike the prior rules, these five people need to stay the same. The new measures will come into effect on July 29 and are set to be around for at least four weeks. Group excursions are limited to 10 people.
but in the U.S. we have a raging epidemic and everyone is free to fight with goons all night long, form long lines of interlocking arms to confront cops, march through the streets with large groups, all in the name of "black lives matter". Do they really? If so, what about the ones in the ICU? What about the ones in the city crews cleaning up all your shit and graffitti the morning after? What about the ones in a cop uniform?
GO HOME, HELP FIGHT THE RONA for now. Fight the pigs later, please, next year, it can wait.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 5:14am