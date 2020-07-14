    Trump campaign TV ad with "defund the police" topic

    By artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 9:18pm |

    I've seen this played on commercial breaks on CNN three times now in a couple hours (both Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo shows; I'm in NYC  market):

     

    Meantime, I think Trump doesn't pay much attention to what his campaign is doing and thinks he should stress. He goes with his gut. Stable genius politically and every other way. Today it was all about water pressure being reduced by water saving devices, that will turn some votes fur sure...doesn't everyone consider that issure when they vote for president?

    Trump: So shower heads, you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You wanna wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out... Dishwashers you didn’t have any water... In most places of the country, water is not a problem. They don’t know what do with it. It’s called rain pic.twitter.com/rx96mCFsae

    — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:19pm

     I was wrong above, he's on campaign message today, as best he can

     

    Trump says Biden wants to defund the police, pointing to his “charter” with Sanders.

    Chris Wallace points out the Sanders-Biden task force doesn’t mention defunding police.

    Trump, lying: “Oh, really? It says abolish, it says...” To aide: “Let’s go. Get me the charter, please.” https://t.co/WFRIDKmQxL

    — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 17, 2020

     

    The campaign knows it's a sure thing for Republicans when the crime rate is up. Remember Willie Horton.

    It may not help Trump as he has few answers and handles messaging poorly. But it will hurt downticket if the rising crime rate conflicting with a lot of BLM protesters' opinions continues to be ignored, because everyone knows it as a problem that is mostly being experienced in place where Democrats are in charge.

    DLC candidates in the past won against Reagenites during periods of high crime rate by stressing more cops on the street, not less.

    I'm sorry, but if this crime continues I think Dem candidates in districts that are not lefty cannot be silent about it all like Biden has done so far, they will need to do Sister Souljah moments with some of the more radical BLM movement. And have a plan to deal with the crime that includes murmurs about reforming policing


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:05pm

    This kind of thing is childish if not infantile role play "great warriors for justice", very easy to ridicule, so counter-productive to cause, wastes law enforcement's time (no wonder they get pissed, I find myself getting angry at it)

    I don't see why any Dem politician can't make a Sister Souljah moment out of this type of thing along the lines of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or our won Flavius: GO HOME! THIS IS NOT HOW YOU PROTEST!

    How would it hurt them? Lose votes? Not! At lot of these people are going to write in Green candidates if they show up to vote at all.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:29pm

    #TrumpIsALaughingStock

    trending 10K+ tweets

    Heckuva lot more effective than nightly graffiti raids on Federal buildings in Portland. Easier, too, everybody can contribute, not just college kids looking to burn off some testosterone running from goons.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:17pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:30pm

    busily feeding the boss' narcissism:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:25am

