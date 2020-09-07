Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Late June brought news that the animated shows “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Big Mouth” and “Central Park” would recast characters of color who have been played by white actors.
A week later “Hamilton” dominated the cultural chatter on Independence Day weekend when Disney+ premiered the film version of the Broadway phenomenon.
In both situations performers inhabited characters of racial backgrounds that were different from their own, often referred to as “colorblind casting.” But one provoked the usual apologies and promises to do better while the other was celebrated anew as being a bold exemplar of diversity — though it ultimately presents a set of more complex concerns.
Passengers on a flight from Dallas to Newark were ordered back to their assigned seats after — in an attempt to gain more social distance —they moved to empty rows. They were told they had not paid for exit row seats, which are more expensive. https://t.co/3kuLPEa49p— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2020
Breaking News: The Supreme Court ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma is an Indian reservation, preventing the state from prosecuting Native Americans there https://t.co/nSpkspLWYW— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: How Mexican cartels are taking advantage of pandemic https://t.co/aGYsSCiQLY— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 10, 2020
The condition, which is distinct from a heart attack, goes by several names, including stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome. It occurs when a part of the heart becomes enlarged and is unable to pump blood effectively. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by clogged arteries, broken heart syndrome is preceded by intense emotional or physical stress.
“The increase in socioeconomic and psychological stress from the pandemic has literally increased stress cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Ankur Kalra, one of the study’s co-authors and an interventional cardiologist in the section of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said.
Yet another “Karen” video has emerged on social media, this time showing a woman harassing a Black man for the simple act of sitting in car in front of his own house.
SCOTUS: The president can be investigated by a criminal grand jury while in office. On that point the Court was unanimous.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 9, 2020
No man is above the law.https://t.co/5G0CWSKWDn
Check out the @nbcnightlynews re-cap on women of color within @TodaysDAR come together to celebrate their American heritage and stories of ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War with @LesterHoltNBC https://t.co/6kOrpVl1un— Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) July 6, 2020
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
Didn't have time to read the link But if we're talking about bottles of left over communion wine can you tell me what dumpster to look in?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 8:07pm
Used to be Catholics had the good stuff, Irish or red wine depending, but with opioids taking over from moonshine and bootleg whiskey, i'd argue the South's got a leg up. Bathtub/RV meth, the West wins of course. Dumpster sales it's Mondays and after major holidays for leftover stock. Of course out in the desert you can just grab whatever fell off the truck/what the coyotes left behind, but comes with Its own risks.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:06am
I've been receiving some complaints that my post implies that the poor and the homeless sorting through christian garbage are just looking for left over bottles of liquor. I'd like to sincerely apologize for my error. Food is what they are looking for. Just food. They might take the wine but only because of it's high caloric content. Communion wafers found in dumpsters are a simple and easily digestible food source. They are very popular because they are especially useful when one has a severe hangover and needs to eat something that will settle an upset stomach.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 1:26pm
Dude, what does this have to do with Cancel Culture? You're a million miles away from our usual futile arguments, and i'm slightly oh so mildly worried you might accidentally make a germane point if you keep this up.
Wino Forever
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 1:46pm
I don't want to derail your thread on Christian garbage and dumpster diving but on a side note. Shouldn't we be producing massive quantities of communion wafers to feed the poor?They are inexpensive to produce, as cheap as pasta, but have the added benefit of turning into the body of Christ at some point after ingesting. That has got to be a high protein food source so much better than filling up with empty calories of starch.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 2:09pm