Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nein, nein, nein! (also NINE days since pizza man was at the Tussle in Tulsa).
No doube he is walking point for a robust cohort of attendees soon to get their angel wings.
On the numbers, he's dead in another nine.
Trump kills everything he touches.
By Carol D. Leonning & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, July 2, 8:57 pm EDT
Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected.
This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart. It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.https://t.co/UwNKAzL8JU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 3, 2020
He Was Playing With Fireworks. One Flew Into His Home, Video Shows. https://t.co/JNy62m6arS— Peter Khoury (@pkhoury_nyt) July 3, 2020
Long before the pandemic, U.S. workers’ productivity and their median pay, which once rose in tandem, went through an acrimonious divorce. Compensation, especially in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, has stagnated, while the cost of housing, health care and education have not. The federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, is worth 70% of what it was in 1968, and about one-third of what it would be had it kept pace with productivity. Benefits have been slashed and employee rights (and unions) deeply diminished. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, but also placed it in stark relief. This is how the American worker got fleeced. —Josh Petri
The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.
"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
Four recent polls — including one released this week by Civis Analytics, a Democratic data firm — suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
These figures would make the recent protests the largest movement in the country’s history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts.
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily halted publication of the book by the president’s niece, but it didn’t address whether she violated a confidentiality agreement.
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
Comments
Why, yes, yes I DO hope he dies--he will have sacrificed for the greater good (pace Dan Patricik...)
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:37pm
Blasts from the past
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Ahhh%2C%20shucky-ducky%20now%21
Beginning a speech in 2016 stating that Trump was not a racist
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/06/hermain-cain-trump-not-racist-224370
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:55pm
The wheels of justice grind slowly but exceedingly fine....
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:16pm
The irony, it burns, IT BURNS!!!
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:05pm
Do I not recognize shameless shill Paris Denard behind the pizza man?
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:06pm
I know your wish for the Fourth of July.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:29pm
An M80 enema for Trump would top off my fireworks menu just fine...but I'll settle for a Roman Candle of Tulsa attendee positive Dx's.
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 1:01pm
It is mind boggling that these folks willingly walked into a human culture plate filled with COVID.
Edit to add:
Keeping my hopes up for his Mount Rushmore gathering. There is the added chance of a fireworks mishap.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:27pm
I am ambivalent, as the wildfire will actually be burning Lakota property....that said, it would be profoundly satifsfying to see his hair singed off (it is a walking fire hazard on its own...).
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 3:20pm
I don't traffic in the hope for other people to die because it encourages reciprocal expectations in regards to my life.
When hoping for someone to stop doing bad and/or stupid acts, there is a whole world of possibilities that would be just as or even more effective than them simply giving up the Ghost.
The atavistic satisfaction in other peoples' suffering is tasty but does not, by itself, amount to more than a party with loud music, poorly remembered the morning after.
by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:17pm
I go to other people's funerals so they'll come to mine.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:20pm
There it is.
by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:24pm
And without peradventure, yours is certainly the more Christian posture (Buddhist, too, I guess.)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:06pm
Kimberly Guilfoyle is Poz....(Can a person die from too much schadenfreude? Asking for a friend....)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:01pm
Wanna know who else is chortling to the point of medical risk? Gavin Newsome....(spoiler, ex husband....)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:04pm
But people who come in proximity to Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence are still tested for the coronavirus.
When Trump said that "testing is overrated" he prolly wasn't referencing the high number of false negatives...
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:09pm
This might be a good time to remind ourselves that 80% of transmission is within one household from an initial infected person....
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:11pm