The differences between Baby Boomers and today’s young people are easy enough to see. Younger generations now are far more diverse: White people made up four-fifths of the Baby Boom (defined as those born between 1946 and 1964), but represent only three-fifths of Millennials (born 1981 through 1996) and only a little more than half of Gen Z (tentatively defined as those born from 1997 through 2014).
I posted this article mostly just for this paragraph that adds a bit of data to a point Arta often makes about changing demographics.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:47pm