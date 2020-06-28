Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington militia event in Olympia today. see link



A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security & then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen.

"WHO? Whatcha gonna do? Chop em up like the Saudis do".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5ryIztqI5g&feature=emb_logo

Sacha Baron Cohen pranks crowd at conservative rally in eastern Washington state.

Sacha Baron Cohen has taken his political satire series Who Is America? on the road with a special performance at the conservative rally "March for Our Rights 3" in Washington state on Saturday. The actor and prankster took the stage at the event, organized by a right-wing militia organization, to sing a racist song about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Bill Gates.

