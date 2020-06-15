Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Dick's last blog was about Tiger Woods, in October. There was one before that, and this one before that:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/quadruple-29058
I can only think we've lost him ... but I'm sure he knew how much we always loved him. Here, there and everywhere in between. Wonder how they count reads and comments wherever he is now?
I know this is probably silly. But I had to say goodbye somehow.
Comments
PS - Thanks to Peracles for (almost) single-handedly keeping Creative Corner afloat. Mr. Smith would be proud.
by barefooted on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 6:26pm
Oh, please no. He's disappeared for stretches before, but never for this long. Has anyone heard anything?
by Michael Wolraich on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 6:40pm
Alan and he were good friends ( via e-mail, etc. but never met) for a very long time, so he's been trying to get in touch. Many times. I wish we knew how to contact his son.
by barefooted on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 6:46pm
I don't know why Michael deleted his comment with link to the obituary, but since Richard posted here under his own name and was never shy about sharing his location, it's public knowledge and available to anyone with research skills. I noted that they take moderated condolence comments right on the Star Tribune page, if anyone wants to leave one, it will be around as long as the Star Tribune keeps an archive online. And the family will probably get a notice to look at it.
https://www.startribune.com/obituaries/detail/0000345643/
Note this one there, it does sound like he was pretty happy near the end
Legacy.com also has a short entry placed by the funeral home, but it doesn't have any comments.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 11:20pm
I don't think this is our Dick. The biographical details don't line up with what I know about him. That's why I deleted my comment.
by Michael Wolraich on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 11:58pm
I'm sorry, Mike.
Reality sucks.
by barefooted on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:25am
Maybe you're right? I'm so falling apart ...
by barefooted on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:57am
Mike you are right. That is not our Richard. He was a couple of years younger then me, so that would have made him 70 years old last month. One of his granddaughter's name was Noel. Also he had no great grand children. The obit doesn't fit him in anyway.
by trkingmomoe on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 1:22am
Sorry if I messed things up--just trying to help. Mike could certainly delete it if he feels it appropriate.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:33am
Stop. Just do some of us a favor and be quiet.
Please.
by barefooted on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 1:02am