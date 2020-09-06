Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A look at 500-plus Twin Cities businesses damaged or destroyed after the recent riots and looting: https://t.co/M4tfb2vK7P— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
By Maddie Stone @ The Capitol Weather Gang @ WashingtonPost.com, June 8
The bill is a direct response to President Trump’s reported suggestion of using nuclear bombs to defuse Atlantic tropical cyclones.
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
Uh oh.
June 8, 2020
Classic CYA move by the Minneapolis City Council.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 7, 2020
So who on the City Council knew about racial profiling by the MPD before George Floyd was killed?
Nobody will say, but this looks like Falcon Heights 2016 and the Philando Castile murder all over again.https://t.co/xlHtEPnWXw
John Bolton is in talks with TV networks to do interviews in two weeks & plans to publish his scathing book about Trump on June 23, even if White House doesn’t approve. They could take action against him. Book is caustic & 592 pages. W/@thamburger: https://t.co/EJbLtxe1rY— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 7, 2020
In the Bay Area, there is now a “seemingly sudden explosion of demand” for surrogacy, says Tammy Sun, who runs a software startup focused on fertility https://t.co/VORksvWO2J— The Economist’s 1843 magazine (@1843mag) June 7, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:06am
If we assume damage to most shops ran $20k-$100k, how much are we talking to cover damage across the country? 10,000*$100k = $1 billion, not that much money compared to the trillions siphoned off in Covid relief for the rich. Or buying misused military eauipment for police depts.
Sure, part of the damage will be time-to-rebuild, lost customer base. And while i understand much of the destruction wasn't essential to the protests, done by criminal gangs or just assholes, still, that billion dollars of damage sends a much more useful message than trillions caused by neglecting to prepare for a pandemic (or tearing down protections that existed).
Maybe the NFL can donate $100million to the rebuildung fund as atonement.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:52am
with arrest photos & local news video report on how police are tracking them down:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:23am