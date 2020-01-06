George's brother Philonise has since received calls from both Mr Trump and former Vice President Mr Biden.

He told MSNBC at the weekend that Mr Trump hadn't given him a chance to speak - but he went into more detail comparing the two during an interview with CNN.

"The Vice President - I loved this conversation. He talked to me for like 10 to 15 minutes," Philonise said.

"I was trying to talk his ear off ... great conversation."