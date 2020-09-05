Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Gwynyth Paltrow & Kendall Jenner, maybe not so much, but this foodie fight and biz description from Chrissie Teigen - maybe it's not all so quick and easy and soulless as we assume, more labor of love, less social media vamping?
this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live coverage, May 21
A sophisticated fraud network targeting Washington State’s unemployment system claimed hundreds of millions of dollars before officials were able to identify and crack down on the coordinated attack, state officials said Thursday.
By Ben Guarino & Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, May 21
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
Long form, with audio version available.
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 21, 2020
Top Biden advisor says Democrats will continue Trump's policy in Syria.
Tony Blinken says Biden would:
- Keep US troops in Syria
- Deny Assad oil
- Keep Idlib for rebels
- Refuse to negotiate w Damascus until US "effectuates more positive outcome" https://t.co/lQhSzEyzcd pic.twitter.com/QjRSoJHhxk
My new Letter from Washington is up @NewYorker >>> Trump Is a Superspreader—of Distraction https://t.co/BsLfnvqybQ— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 21, 2020
A Few Weeks Later It Was Burned to the Ground.
A Mississippi Church Sued Over Coronavirus Restrictions and Won. A Few Weeks Later It Was Burned to the Ground: https://t.co/89w0UFngE7 pic.twitter.com/6RzbbFHswz— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 21, 2020
Virologist Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, fell ill with COVID-19 in mid-March. .. Piot, who grew up in Belgium, was one of the discoverers of the Ebola virus in 1976.
One promising idea, promoted by City Councilman Brad Lander and others, is to build quickly a kind of “public health corps” to enforce social-distancing measures.
In this approach, specially trained civilians could fan out across the neighborhoods and parks, helping with pedestrian traffic control and politely encouraging New Yorkers entering parks to protect one another by wearing masks and keeping their distance. Police Department school safety agents, who are not armed, could help. Such a program could also provide much-needed employment for young people, especially with New York’s summer jobs program, which serves people 14 to 24, threatened by budget cuts.
Three injured after active shooter opened fire on large Arizona shopping center, police say https://t.co/JYtyGJnvS7— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 21, 2020
“It was as if the entire city had fallen so completely into the habit of regarding the laborers as some other kind of person that the basic fact of our corporeal interconnectedness never occurred to anybody.” Great read by @Megankstack: https://t.co/qs6tUBQwYe— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) May 21, 2020
The 2 dams that failed in Michigan on Tuesday are among at least 170 dams in the state that are classified as having a “high” hazard potential, meaning that a failure could result in the loss of life https://t.co/YEk3jtxXbO— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 21, 2020
The PBA’s endorsement of Diaz Sr., whose son, Ruben Diaz Jr. is the Bronx borough president, will be viewed as a stick in the eye to New York’s progressives and particularly the LGBT community. Diaz, a Pentecostal minister, is a lightning rod among fellow liberal Democrats for his anti-gay remarks and positions as well as his opposition to abortion rights.
NYPD union endorses controversial pastor Ruben Diaz Sr. for Congress https://t.co/O74mj9aUux via @nypmetro
