Former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley explains Bureau misdeeds in the Flynn case.
By Floyd Abrams & John Langford, May 19. Abrams is a visiting lecturer at Yale Law School and author of “The Soul of the First Amendment.”.Langford is counsel at Protect Democracy.
This @nytimes opinion piece explores the right of individuals to protest lockdown. Legal analysis of the anti-lockdown protests supports there being protected by the First Amendment, at odds with some states' measures to ban gatherings. https://t.co/6S6ddETLbS
Young people entering the job market during any downturn face lasting disadvantages. In this crisis, the pattern may play out with a vengeance. https://t.co/3AhZzKiWbW— NYT National News (@NYTNational) May 19, 2020
We don't want to see a world where inaccurate tests disrupt people’s lives and invade their privacy, give a false sense of security, or waste time and other resources that could be better used in fighting the pandemic. https://t.co/h4hBuHSiQc— ACLU (@ACLU) May 19, 2020
The three countries where COVID-19 cases are growing the fastest are the United States, Brazil, and Russia. In other words—Trump, Bolsonaro, and Putin. The Axis of Ego.
But Donald Trump’s failure remains absolutely singular. The United States, with 4% of the world’s population, has 30% of the world’s known cases of COVID-19, along with 30% of the deaths.
All over Europe, 5G telephone towers are being set on fire. At least 16 masts in the Netherlands have gone up in flames. There have been attacks on 5G equipment in Italy, Ireland, Belgium and Cyprus. The United Kingdom, ever-keen to outperform the Continent, has witnessed more than 60 such acts of arson. The vandals draw from a sludge of absurd theories to explain their motivations: that 5G masts somehow spread the coronavirus, or that the radiation from these towers weakens our immune systems, laying us bare to Covid-19. Or even that there is no Covid-19 at all, that the disease is a myth to explain the worst effects of 5G rays.
Republican presidents have done it for Democratic presidents, and vice versa — even when one of them ascended to the White House by defeating or sharply criticizing the other.
"We may have our differences politically," President Barack Obama said when he hosted former President George W. Bush for his portrait unveiling in 2012, "but the presidency transcends those differences."
“You are at all times independent. This absolute freedom of the cyclist can be known only to the initiated,” Maria Ward wrote in her 1896 manifesto Bicycling for Ladies (https://t.co/P0t8i9OHrZ) and apparently this virus-stricken world is with her now: https://t.co/XcHEZJLx7P— Maria Popova (@brainpicker) May 19, 2020
Powerful analysis from @FukuyamaFrancis in @aminterest In China, we are “dealing with an aspiring totalitarian country like the mid-20th century Soviet Union, and not with some kind of generic “authoritarian capitalist” regime.” https://t.co/1ZmRIyRyCV
Morning or Mourning in America? Political Advertising and the Politics of Emotion https://t.co/sTY2AQzuGI— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 19, 2020
Good news! There is some cross immunity between a viral common cold and Covid-19.
What a quote: “We needed our Thrasher’s. We know an employee at the Wawa who just died of this. So it hits close to home. But we needed this break today.” https://t.co/EsMytrpLQv— Amanda Kolson Hurley (@amandakhurley) May 18, 2020
SCOOP: Allies of Saudis imprisoned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) are hiring lobbyists with ties to TRUMP world to try to convince the US to press for their freedom.— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) May 18, 2020
But it could be an uphill fight, given the ties between MBS & Trump + KUSHNER. https://t.co/031Xz9i4cC
The 10 most and least bipartisan Senators, according to the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index for 2019. https://t.co/0SUEdIcbRE pic.twitter.com/xFXYKYt1DN— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 18, 2020
The man, the myth, the legend - in his own words! Don't miss this spectacular documentary about Justice Clarence Thomas, airing TONIGHT on PBS at 9/8c (sorry, west coast, check your local listings). https://t.co/VZpnaKalJn— SCOTUS101 (@SCOTUS101) May 18, 2020
“One of the sad stories of this pandemic is that we’re losing people that we couldn’t afford to lose”
This is a heartbreaking tribute. https://t.co/oQr7ANFofT
Comments
Yes, Virginia, judges trump attorneys general. Deal with it.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/05/flynns-new-argument-co...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 11:39am
Lulu likes lying
He likes lying so much he's willing to bet his reputation on a hack saying it's okay to lie to the FBI as long as you don't do much else. Except if your lies keep the FBI from investigating further crimes, especially with our major world antagonist, one that just hacked our election?
Hey Lulu, I addressed a lot of the Priestrap stuff over here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-craziness-thread-31158
but you can't be bothered to comment there.
Because you like Putin and Assad and all sorts of shady characters as long as they work against the normal lawful functioning of US government.
Hey, Trump told lies to Mueller - of course he held scheming meetings with Russians in Trump Tower to get help in exchange for dropping sanctions, had Roger Stone collude with WikiLeaks & Guccifer to leak Hillary/Podesta/DNC emails, had Flynn go talk to Kislyak to calm the Russians down about sanctions, had his campaign manager Manafort leak polling data for PA/MI/WI/MN to Kilimnik to pass on to KGB/GRU, work d with Maria Butina to extract favors from the NRA & top GOP pols (and then whisked her out of the country without ever being interrogated on this activity).
But you'll link one of these bullshit Consortium articles saying the FBI has no right to investigate the worst conspiracy with Russian spies because "lying ain't so bad" - who the fuck are you?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 11:58am
“Lulu likes lying”.
Typical of the way you respond when in smear mode and why I have chosen, in many cases, to not respond to your shit slinging when that is what you are doing. You go first and hardest with bullshit ad hominem attacks and then go on as if everything you have ever bought into and spouted about is an irrefutable fact. I am confident that you know the definition of ‘lie’. You are clearly lying when you call me a liar for anything I have posted here, ever. If what you mean is that I like the lies of others you are just as wrong. Regardless, your first sentence makes it clear that you are not addressing me and responding honestly to what I posted but rather are accusing me. You, PeraclesPlease, like bullshit.
"Because you like Putin and Assad and all sorts of shady characters as long as they work against the normal lawful functioning of US government".
It is hard to listen to you rant without thinking of Allen Ginsburg’s 1956 poem: America
“America”.
America, it’s them bad Russians.
Them Russians.
Them Russians and them Chinamen.
And them Russians.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 1:46pm
Yo Lulu, 1956? That was when Russia was sending the Warsaw Pact tanks into Budapest to crack down. 2 years later Mao would launch his "Great Leap Forward" that killed 20-40 million Chinese. A funny bearded gay poet with harmonium may be lots of fun, but he doesn't innoculate against vicious shitty politics. 10 years later Ginsburg got booted from Cuba and Czechoslovakia, likely Russia & Poland as well. Darkness at Noon was a bit more accepted by then. 3 years later Russian tanks rolled into Prague as well.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Leap_Forward
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 1:59pm