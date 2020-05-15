    Interesting discussion going on regarding "ethnic studies" requirement in CA higher education

    By artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 2:05pm |

    A reminder that Wesly Yang is the author of "The Souls of Yellow Folk."

    Comments

    Oregon will be interesting. There was an early move to make it a whites only state.

    https://oregonencyclopedia.org/articles/exclusion_laws/#.Xr8HMy81hOk


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 5:21pm

    Latest Comments

    more