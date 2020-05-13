Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Newsom's re-opening strategy, aided by California administering more than 1M tests to date, seems responsible and reasonable. Once again, it's telling that liberal journos are so geographically myopic that they chose to lionize the truly abysmal Cuomo and not Newsom. https://t.co/C17mqicVvM— Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) May 12, 2020
Republicans won in Wisconsin and are ahead in California
The three participants are all experts on aviation
Will we ever go back to pre-COVID levels of flying? Or is this the end of easy, cheap (and bad for the environment) air travel? https://t.co/EF7rF2CMG7— Slate (@Slate) May 12, 2020
Twitter employees can work from home forever, CEO says https://t.co/8DdV1jN5NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 12, 2020
Progressives unhappy their priorities left out of the bill. The heads of the progressive caucus - Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan - ask Pelosi to delay Friday vote. Ro Khanna told me he has yet to hear “coherent” rationale why their proposals left out https://t.co/oODWl0qMDK— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2020
Drs. Anthony Fauci and Robert Redfield gave a grim assessment of the months ahead, contradicting President Trump’s insistence that the nation has put the virus behind it.
By Sheryl Gay Stolberg @ NYTimes.com, May 12
[....] The officials warned of dire consequences if the nation reopens its economy too soon, noting that the United States still lacks critical testing capacity and the ability to trace the contacts of those infected.
Very interesting reasoning. A little bit of that "Southern honor" thing there?
Former Lindsey Graham donor backs his Democratic challenger after questioning Graham's principleshttps://t.co/k2wAe1GiA4— Henri Barkey (@hbarkey) May 12, 2020
In India, arranged matchmaking is a big business. @surajyengde writes about the practice that represents an unholy alliance of medieval prejudice and globalized capital. https://t.co/rvx4wGOjlx— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 12, 2020
The most passionate partisans, not enough death for them, got to make more of the cruelest kind. What can be the plan behind this? Can think of nothing but hell and we love death...What good is a country if there are no people in it?
“The attack had killed “15 mothers and their newborn babies” and wounded 16 others, but local elders suggested the fatalities could be higher.” https://t.co/UOoudv0dwF
"Project Airbridge," the medical-supply delivery program championed by Jared Kushner, is being essentially grounded, according to coronavirus task force documents obtained by NBC News. https://t.co/kNgHJa5i4L— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2020
Is American political polarization on a "self-reinforcing upward trajectory", or has it peaked? https://t.co/pyC0vyhKGO pic.twitter.com/bSuc6lGhRa— Neuroskeptic (@Neuro_Skeptic) May 12, 2020
starts 10am ET, player at link, along with explanatory text
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Cases https://t.co/tuRYGrTFw1 pic.twitter.com/uQknVV4oR8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 12, 2020
Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist and Difficult Women, spoke to Trevor Noah about how people can help communities that have been worst affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. Gay noted that the pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the inequalities experienced by black people in America.
"The inequities are systemic and when something like a pandemic happens, those inequities become even more pronounced," explained Gay. "And we're seeing that now with the truly horrifying mortality rates for coronavirus in the black community."
One point I tried to make here is that dearth of competence in the White House and various bureaucracies may well constrain our options, and that consideration should be intrinsic, not extrinsic, to our analysishttps://t.co/m2sdT1Tngt— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 12, 2020
