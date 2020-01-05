Paul Cary, 66, a firefighter and paramedic volunteered last month to travel 1,800 miles from Colorado and join the fight against coronavirus in NYC — only to contract the virus and die at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. https://t.co/TZjfs8PH7T
The county-by-county approach in California and Florida, perhaps the two states most defined by their iconic coastlines, has resulted in a patchwork of evolving rules that differ day to day, and even from beach to beach. https://t.co/3EmHk4RT1w
THREAD: Nationwide new covid19 cases and hospitalizations, excluding data from New York tristate area, continue to rise. Once declines in the New York area are added to recent trends, we still see a persistent, multi-week plateau at about 30,000 new cases a day and 2,000 deaths. pic.twitter.com/tIHKeV534c
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) decision to require senators, staff and building employees to descend on the Capitol on Monday — overriding the anti-coronavirus health and safety orders of the executives of the three jurisdictions of the national capital region, is an irresponsible act of partisan selfishness.
If you work in a meatpacking plant, by order of President Trump, you are officially considered less essential than the steak you’re cutting up. You have to risk being infected with the deadly coronavirus so that those of us who can stay home — and still get paid — may continue to enjoy our hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken wings.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 2:20am