Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This was inevitable. As I mentioned in my last video, the government brought in refrigerated trucks for hospitals and morgues but NOT for funeral homes. Where did they think all this high capacity funeral home body storage was magically going to come from? https://t.co/BX1i7dxGU1— Caitlin Doughty (@TheGoodDeath) April 29, 2020
“50% of Americans said they or someone in their household has either lost hours or a job because of the coronavirus, up from 18% a month ago.” https://t.co/5btMmEQRtz— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 29, 2020
and here is a twitter thread on smaller businesses inspired by the linked article:
Important thread. There's increasingly a real cliff effect, where PPP-eligible firms can receive forgivable loans but those with >500 employees can only get loans that must be repaid. https://t.co/U3eGNGi2jn— Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) April 29, 2020
Chris Cillizza wants the story investigated
https://progresspond.com/2020/04/29/chris-cillizza-tries-to-replay-2016-but-his-credibility-is-shot-to-hell/
Salon found conflicts in the story
https://www.salon.com/2020/03/31/a-woman-accuses-joe-biden-of-sexual-assault-and-all-hell-breaks-loose-online-heres-what-we-know/
WaPo noted shifting allegations and no evidence that she filed a complaint
New York police breaks up crowds that gathered for funeral of rabbi https://t.co/0IE8Wa0V3x pic.twitter.com/dOv4H6tVv5— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
Come to the dark side. We have prime rib, and panna cotta.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 28, 2020
Ohio’s G.O.P. Governor Splits From Trump, and Rises in Popularity https://t.co/YGTByQFShW
Thousands of Floridians could die if Gov. DeSantis relaxes the state's lockdown rules early. That's according to models put together by Harvard and MIT researchers for The Daily Beast. https://t.co/u20wIfpmmG pic.twitter.com/KBciBcg5wg— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) April 28, 2020
After months of successfully controlling its coronavirus outbreak, Singapore has seen thousands of new cases — including more than 1,400 new cases in a single day.— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 29, 2020
Here’s how the coronavirus came surging back in Singapore. https://t.co/8ExU8SPILd
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, April 28
President Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus dropped 10 points from last month after an initial bump, according to a new Emerson College poll.
By Ben Lefebvre & Zach Colman @ Politico.com, April 28
"The Trump administration is basically standing on the sidelines coming up with ideas that won’t help us," one person in the industry said.
The latest idea floated last week by President Donald Trump's administration calls for the Treasury Department to create a fund to lend money to struggling oil producers
Republicans are trying to convince the president that inspectors general aren't his enemies.
By Andrew Desiderio @ Politico.com, April 28
President Donald Trump’s recent hostility toward independent federal watchdogs has jolted the very Senate Republicans who are among his most outspoken defenders.
Burgers over coronavirus testing > priorities! Col. Sanders in every pot = the essence of populism.
#BREAKING: Trump signs executive order mandating meat processing plants stay open https://t.co/QpZ5j8fsxr pic.twitter.com/Laxlhz79T7— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
JUST IN: Justin Amash launches exploratory committee for presidential run https://t.co/ssFkArwMnv pic.twitter.com/5dd16nYhw9— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
Comments
"Terrible stench" less than two lines into the opening graf is never a good look...
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 9:28pm