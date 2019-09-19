Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.
Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beas
Comments
in other Fox news: NY Times responds to Hannity demand for retraction, apology: 'Our answer is no'
@ TheHill.com, April 28
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 8:50pm