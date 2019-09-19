    jollyroger's picture

    13 super spraders.Airports had Europe flight pille ups in March In April it was on like Donkey Kong.

    On Friday March 16,  Trump did a little redirecting of clogging streams of international flyers arriving from Europe.

     

    Combining unnecessarily panic producing miscommunication with utter lack of though,  the administration, amongst its other crimes of incompetence, packed huge cohorts of  covid19 spreaders intimately and persistently in contact with potential host.

     

    Thanks Trump.

     

    You don't suppose that the only 13 cities mandated to process these arrivals, (with the predictable pile ups) went on to become Covid19 hotspots, European' variant, do you?

     

    Lessee...

     

     

    Are there restrictions on which US airport I can enter through?

    Yes. American citizens must enter this country through one of the 13 major international airports that already serve as hubs for international flights and were used to screen passengers entering the country from China beginning in early February. They are: 

    • Dallas Fort Worth International Airport 
    • Detroit Metropolitan Airport
    • Newark Liberty International Airport 
    • Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport 
    • New York JFK
    • Los Angeles International Airport
    • Chicago O’Hare International Airport 
    • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 
    • San Francisco International Airport
    • Washington-Dulles International Airport
    • Boston Logan International Airport
    • Miami International Airport
    • Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport

     

    I''m not gonna say that it was about a week or two later that new cases take off, and who knows what it shows when you work backwards from hospitalizations.  

     

    That is a suggestive list of cities,and it's small enough that a comparison to nearby non processing cities might useful.

     

     

     

     

