‘In recent weeks, coronavirus has spread to rural areas, especially southern states like Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia and the Midwest, hitting Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma,” according to @BrookingsInst https://t.co/q2DULfNNN8— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 25, 2020
Op-ed by Scott W. Atlas, MD, the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center
VERY well reasoned argument. I can't vouch for the facts and figures and whether they are ones that have been challenged by others, but definitely worth a read for the general big picture reason. Has had an incredible 458,599 shares - !!! - as well as 10,000+ comments.
With 98.6 cases per 100,000 people, Djibouti now has (at least officially) the highest prevalence of #COVID19 on the continent, says the Africa CDC.
Guelleh, facing criticism, has warned of tougher measures "if behaviour doesn't change" @AFPAfrica https://t.co/JLiwGcLF9w
Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is veering closer to becoming one of the world's coronavirus hot spots. Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse. https://t.co/jzA0hSt16D— The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2020
By Ariana Eunjung Chow @ WashingtonPost.com, April 24
Doctors are sounding the alarm about young and middle-aged patients left debilitated or dead by strokes. Some didn’t know they were infected.
Trump needs a cure for coronavirus, so he pushed hydroxychloroquine. When that failed, he looks for the chance to be able to say there is a cure on the horizon. He needs this to improve his chances for re-election. He does not care about the citizens. Recent email documentation shows how far he was willing to go to push hydroxychloroquine.
On the afternoon of Saturday, April 4, President Trump stood at the White House podium and escalated his marketing blitz on behalf of hydroxychloroquine, hyping the old malaria drug’s alleged promise in treating COVID-19, as well as his administration’s success in acquiring huge amounts of it.
Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged — not just at Mount Sinai but in many other hospitals in communities hard hit by coronavirus— are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of covid-19. .. Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe — impacting nearly every major organ system in the body.
The airline industry hasn’t been shut down by the government — on the contrary, CARES incentivizes airlines to fly more routes than market demand justifies — but the market has collapsed.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 24, 2020
Economic problems are way bigger than “opening up.”https://t.co/HinU7IOaz5 pic.twitter.com/3P4GddnEqF
On March 13, 2020, Louisiana’s Governor invoked emergency powers to announce that the state’s
presidential primary election, previously scheduled for April 4, would be postponed for more than two
months as part of the state’s response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Other
states soon began exploring similar changes, prompting election officials, candidates, and voters to
prepare for disruptions that could persist through November’s general election.
The people who are suffering the most are minorities. There’s no question about that. By the way, that’s in no small part because minorities tend to be living in major cities where they’re living close together. But they also are the people — I mean, look at the people in the soup lines and the people waiting for The Salvation Army trucks. I mean, they are minorities as well. They are the ones whose lives have been really shattered.
We can use really good public safety measures, social distancing the work force, disinfectants everywhere, masks. I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don’t we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that? No. Seriously, I mean —
Singer, rapper and entrepreneur Pharrell has just bought a $30 million home in Miami, Gimme Shelter can reveal exclusively. “He had been looking for a while, but he made a move quickly because he wanted to be quarantined there,” a source tells us. The property, at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, is known as El Palmar. It was originally listed for $45 million in 2018 [....]
By The Editorial Board @ The Miami Herald, April 24
[....] 1 million coveted N95 face masks, the gold standard in protecting people who come in contact with the infected and that were destined for Miami-Dade County were “taken” by the federal government. Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s head of emergency management, had another word for it, “hijacked” — “because that’s what happened.”
OUTRAGEOUS SEIZURE [....]
When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas doubled down this week on prior remarks elevating commerce above life — There are “more important things than living,” he said on Fox News — he was speaking for a significant slice of his party. People are disposable. So is income. But one is more important.
