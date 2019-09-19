Still time to do something about this!

By Jonathan Tamari & Jonathan Lai @ (Philadelphia) Inquirer.com, April 21

[....] As states scramble to adapt elections for the coronavirus pandemic, the rules vary widely, each set by seemingly small bureaucratic decisions that together determine how easy or hard it is to vote — and how many people do or don’t.

Those rules are now subject to a growing legal and political battle across the country, especially in closely divided states like Pennsylvania, where tiny differences could influence who wins its 20 electoral votes and, ultimately, the White House.

Democrats in Congress are pressing for national standards to impose early voting nationwide and ease mail-in voting [....]