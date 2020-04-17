Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
story worth passing around Trump fan circles
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
A reminder: Sullivan had a long dry run on this front, thinking about AIDS up close and personal.
”We want plagues to have a meaning and to teach us a lesson... We can’t believe suffering and death like this can happen for no reason... The truth, of course, is that plagues have no meaning.“ from @sullydish https://t.co/gldafpDhzM— Jules Gutierrez (@DJJustJules) April 17, 2020
It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just add my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.
NEW: Coronavirus may be a respiratory illness, but it’s damaging kidneys at a strikingly high rate. A shortage of dialysis supplies has forced New York doctors to lobby corporate executives for help, @propublica reports. https://t.co/NshPoXR072
A wedding is canceled in New Jersey and an $8.5 billion global flower industry wilts. A coronavirus daisy chain by @ZekeFaux in NY, @RubenMunsterman in Amsterdam and @herbling in Nairobi. The pictures are beautiful. https://t.co/wizfhOJnkV via @BW
establishment Republicans seem to very much cotton to ideas about less regulation shaping up, more "free enterprise":
As we reopen our economy, let’s be sure to look at those regulations we suspended and ask if we really needed them in the first place. #OccupationalLicensinghttps://t.co/tKWlar7goF
As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
“Point Roberts is a geographical anomaly.” ‘The safest place': how one isolated US town is keeping coronavirus at bay | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/U2qK2DngDp— Aaron Bishop (@ABishopLCMS) April 17, 2020
‘As an Arab, other jobs are closed off to us, so we became doctors.’ Israel’s Arab medics have been called to the frontline to fight coronavirus https://t.co/GlNNrTlxLY— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 17, 2020
This guy strikes me as a true "deep state" (heh) pro. Like it or not, he doesn't appear interested in talking to the general public nor getting involved in politics, more like he's interested in informing his colleagues, some of whom took an oath to The Constitution
Sweeping testing of the entire crew of the coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt may have revealed a clue about the pandemic: The majority of the positive cases so far are among sailors who are asymptomatic, officials say.
,,,The Navy’s testing of the entire 4,800-member crew of the aircraft carrier - which is about 94% complete -
...Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
just part of a detailed report on the testing nightmare in NJ:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 11:19pm
The plaintive assertion at the five o'clock follies that "of course we cannot test at (fill in the blank) capacity " is perplexing..
I'd have to do the math, but it seems to me that the EPA values a life at round 8 million dollars (which is to say less than the liver his or herself is likely to posit). Add in the multiple trillions of dollars circling the drain in foregone business activity, and using the useful comparison of South Korea, why the fuck is this preposterous confession of incompetence permitted to stand?
Surely it is merely a matter of resource allocation at this point (now that we have passed the hurdle of willful blindness...).
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 5:01am