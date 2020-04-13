Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Among the many reasons to read this: I imagine every journalist who even occasionally writes political profiles wonders what it would be like to write 'em like @JaneMayerNYer; with this piece, she shows you why: https://t.co/et7ibaLNpl— Emily Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) April 13, 2020
A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal heart arrhythmia.
WASHINGTON — There are corners of America where social distancing is practiced with care, but the house in Robesonia, Pa., that Mark Stokes shares with 10 other people is not among them.
Housemates come and go to jobs in fast food and a chocolate factory, sharing a single shower. Dirty dishes crowd the kitchen that no one cleans. Lacking a bed, Mr. Stokes, a freshman at Kutztown University, sleeps on the floor in the room of a friend who took him in when the dorms closed.
No stranger to hardship, Mr. Stokes, who spent part of high school living in a car, worries that the crowded conditions will expose him to coronavirus. But like many poor Americans, he says the sanctioned solution — six feet of physical space — is a luxury he cannot afford.
By Danielle Weiner-Bronner @ CNN Business, April 12
One of the country's largest pork processing facilities is closing until further notice as employees fall ill with Covid-19. The closure puts the country's meat supply at risk, said the CEO of Smithfield, which operates the plant.
By Allison Chinchar, Jay Croft and Brandon Griggs @ CNN.com, Updated 10:26 PM ET, Sun April 12
Tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana have caused "catastrophic" damage and at least six deaths after touching down Sunday, emergency officials say.
So far, officials say hundreds of structures have been damaged by the storms [....]
By Farah Stockman & Kim Barker @ NYTimes.com, April 13
Biogen employees unwittingly spread the coronavirus from Massachusetts to Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.
This has a lot of the detail about what they are battling that we lay people don't often see; very helpful in understanding the danger and complexity of the disease and how it's not just ventilators they need. Starts here:
I don’t usually rant on social media. However, after a week of service in the ICU, I’d like to get a few things off my chest. #COVID19 (1/10)— Sanjum S. Sethi MD, MPH (@sanjum) April 12, 2020
Where the homeless should go: No one should be on the street or in a congregate shelter with coronavirus raging
By Stephen Levin & Paulette Soltani @ NYDailyNews.com, April 11 Levin represents parts of Brooklyn in the City Council and is chair of the General Welfare Committee. Soltani is the political director at VOCAL-NY.
[....] Right now there are 100,000 empty hotel rooms in New York City that are likely to stay empty for months as tourism has trickled to a near halt. There are tens of thousands more empty hotel and motel rooms across the state.
The virus has now killed journalists and media workers from the New York Times, the Associated Press, NBC, ABC and now the New York Post. Enough of this bullshit about media rooting for the pandemic. https://t.co/COlHBRJsuI— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) April 13, 2020
When a ventilator can’t help coronavirus patients struggling to take in air, doctors are turning to a machine that infuses the blood with oxygen https://t.co/KkQvYraNwl— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 12, 2020
IMMUNITY CERTIFICATE offer enticing promise that more people can stop sheltering in place and instead help the world revive- could play important role in the period before we have excellent treatments or effective vaccine. But many caveats : #COVID19 https://t.co/mr5dCDQxxs— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 13, 2020
It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.
The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5
Community gardens in low-income neighborhoods are stepping up to feed communities impacted by the coronavirus
