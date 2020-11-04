Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Get ready, my friends. What is about to be unleashed on American society will be the greatest campaign ever created to get you to feel normal again. It will come from brands, it will come from government, it will even come from each other, and it will come from the left and from the right. We will do anything, spend anything, believe anything, just so we can take away how horribly uncomfortable all of this feels. And on top of that, just to turn the screw that much more, will be the one effort that’s even greater: the all-out blitz to make you believe you never saw what you saw. The air wasn’t really cleaner; those images were fake. The hospitals weren’t really a war zone; those stories were hyperbole. The numbers were not that high; the press is lying. You didn’t see people in masks standing in the rain risking their lives to vote. Not in America. You didn’t see the leader of the free world push an unproven miracle drug like a late-night infomercial salesman. That was a crisis update. You didn’t see homeless people dead on the street. You didn’t see inequality. You didn’t see indifference. You didn’t see utter failure of leadership and systems.
Comments
but then there's that reality bites sometime
and the contraction in spending that people tend to do even when there's no threat of illness but when they ain't got no mon-ay...and lots of debts...which makes for fewer jobs...which in turn...you know the drill...
My mom and dad used to talk about being kids during the Depression different. My dad said they were broke but my mom said that my dad's family had it okay because he actually got to go to a matinee movie once every few months and she never saw a movie at all. And she only got an orange in her stocking for Christmas while my dad also got candy.....
I guess what I am saying is people will buy into going to McDonald's "like normal" but maybe not Olive Garden. And Supercuts will be the new normal, the lines will be out the door, but you'll see a lot fewer manicure salons and fancy dye jobs...
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:14am