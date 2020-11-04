Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Tracy Connor @ TheDailyBeast.com, April 10
Federal prosecutors have now opened an investigation into the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where 32 veterans have died during a coronavirus outbreak. The civil rights probe follows the announcement of two other investigations [....]
Trump admin ignoring dire COVID-19 situation in US nursing homes, April 10
Andy Slavitt, former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, talks with Rachel Maddow about the threat of COVID-19 to U.S. nursing homes and log term care facilities and what steps the federal government should be taking to protect this very vulnerable segment of American society
She starts out talking about efforts by Virginia and Maryland and how the other states haven't done much
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 1:53am