Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NEW:— Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) April 8, 2020
-77% blame China for coronavirus including more than two-thirds (67%) of Democrats
-71% say American companies should pull back manufacturing in China
-69% support Trump’s tougher trade policies with China
-54% say China should pay reparationshttps://t.co/ExK5hf0Lrd
Bill Gates: 'We're in big trouble' until the U.S. has better coronavirus testing https://t.co/f8vrxfd9Za— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) April 10, 2020
NEW w/@jimtankersley: The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the United States Postal Service.
Mail vol down 30% this week, compared to same time last year. Could be down 50% by end of June
USPS told Congress today it needs a cash infusion and fast. https://t.co/ta2KtEtwdP
The coronavirus is tearing across the largest Native American reservation in the United States. Facing a spike in deaths, Navajo officials are scrambling to respond.
By Simon Romero from Window Rock, Arizona, @ NYTimes.com, April 9
[....] The Navajo Nation’s casualty count is eclipsing that of states with much larger populations, placing the rookie cop on the front lines.“My job is to tell our people to take this virus seriously or face the consequences,” Officer Yazzie, 24, said as he set up a police roadblock outside the town of Window Rock to enforce the tribal nation’s 8 p.m. curfew.
"They told me I had to come back to work."
That was what Annie Grant texted her children before returning to a Tyson plant despite having a fever.
She died this morning, one of three workers to die in recent days, @mirjordan @itscaitlinhd report. https://t.co/tUG3gPAjPY
Immigrants as a fraction of US health workers, state by state— Michael Clemens (@m_clem) April 9, 2020
From the bipartisan @NewAmericanEcon Research Fund —> https://t.co/jWLh5zhjqX pic.twitter.com/pNJa8BBFK4
The Kansas Governor banned large gatherings to encourage social distancing
Initially, churches were exempted
After clusters of outbreaks were linked to churches, large church serviced were banned
The Republican legislature revoked the church ban
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241861126.html
The Governor is suing the legislators
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241897611.html
Republicans want to kill us
Jobless claims now exceed 16 million as shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic widen and problems with getting benefits persist.
By Patricia Cohen & Tiffany Hsu @ NYTimes.com, April 9
With the coronavirus outbreak shutting businesses in every state, fresh evidence of the economic devastation was delivered Thursday as a government report showed that 6.6 million more workers had lost their jobs.
Fox News' silence on the dangerous misinformation and conspiracy theories promoted by "Diamond & Silk" speaks volumes about the network's commitment to accuracy amid the pandemic. | Analysis by @oliverdarcy https://t.co/cAZLDpoe6t— CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020
The centuries-old fissures described in #AmericanNations are starkly seen in the geography of the #Coronavirus response, a test of individual liberty vs the common good. My take is up over at Washington @Monthly https://t.co/dE8GxYjRXN
via @NYTimes the pandemic divides rich and poor in so many ways, great article by @Jane__bradley https://t.co/dsY04CtZaa— David D. Kirkpatrick (@ddknyt) April 9, 2020
Two weeks after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised to release 400 Rikers inmates held on minor parole violations, only half have been freed.
Raymond Rivera, 55, died of COVID-19 *hours after* the state lifted his parole warrant.
He had been on Rikers Island since August for not reporting to a parole officer.
An infuriating story from @Jan_Ransom: https://t.co/cfkPbDMCAr
The U.S. shouldn’t bail out billionaires and hedge funds during the coronavirus pandemic, Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says. “Who cares? Let them get wiped out.” https://t.co/dIbizumtqG pic.twitter.com/u8BSVvr0B1— CNBC (@CNBC) April 9, 2020
It was great to talk with @cmarinucci. I’m not worried about yesterday’s battle, I’m focused on tomorrow’s battle. We must learn from this to prioritize preparedness going forward. https://t.co/i12sKadCDM— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 1, 2020
Earlier this week, elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales made three Senate ratings changes, all in favor of Democrats. See the video for his analysis on how this evolving Senate map puts a change in majority within striking distance. https://t.co/sZZE2YGGRc pic.twitter.com/VH9KvRNiKB— Roll Call (@rollcall) April 9, 2020
Comments
May have to rethink the xenophobia. The NYC outbreak came from Europe
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/08/us/coronavirus-live-updates.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:10pm
The virus outbreak started in China and they lied about it for 1 1/2 months. Whether we got a variant that came through Italy doesn't change much. That Trump spent much of this critical time sucking Xi's dick rather than doubting a society that traditionally lies to us and even now is trying to use the pandemic to it's political and military advantage says more about us than them. So yeah, Chinese responsible, Trump responsible, those who enable Trump responsible. Enough blame to go around. There are even Democrats who could have prepared better and responded better, but in olden days like 3 1/2 years ago, th US would have taken a leadership position, not a way to blame it's way out of responsibility.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:51am
Campaign advisors study polls:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:02am