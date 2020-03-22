Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Mr. President — stop lying and start acting. Use the full extent of your authorities, now, to ensure that we are producing all essential goods and delivering them where they need to go. https://t.co/uIi1Rxha1C— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020
Absolutely stunning. 100+ sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt are now infected with coronavirus and the captain is pleading for help https://t.co/gi2LOGJAGM— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 31, 2020
Fox News insiders are concerned that the network could face "potential legal action" from viewers over its misleading coverage of the new coronavirus, according to Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman, though experts say a "viable claim" against the network is unlikely.
Sherman, the author of the Fox News exposé "The Loudest Voice in the Room" who frequently covers the conservative network, told MSNBC on Sunday that "there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled and actually have died from this."
Meanwhile, social isolation through policy discrimination has extracted significant wealth from Black families. According to the Federal Reserve’s most recent numbers in 2016, white families had the highest median family wealth at $171,000. Black and Latino or Hispanic families had $17,600 and $20,700, respectively—making these household far more susceptible to pandemics of this scale.
A new study has found that states with GOP governors or a majority-Republican electorate have lagged behind their Democratic counterparts in instituting social distancing policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, March 30
Federal judge Reggie Walton, who slammed Attorney General Barr, has obtained the full and unredacted Mueller report from the Justice Department. https://t.co/Jeg3B5OLAG— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2020
NEW: Glenn Fine, the Pentagon's acting IG and former 11-year IG of the Justice Department, now has the broadest power to investigate the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus relief law.https://t.co/uJfOyUtfxl— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 30, 2020
In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump referenced proposals from Democrats in the coronavirus stimulus negotiations that would have vastly increased funding for absentee and vote-by-mail options. The final package included $400 million for the effort, which was far less than what Democrats had sought.
Pittsburgh suburb. Need I say is a swing state?
Hundreds of cars wait to receive food from the Greater Community Food Bank in Duquesne. Collection begins at noon. @PghFoodBank @PittsburghPG pic.twitter.com/94YFaO7dqX
Click on to see the chart he's summarizing from
MORTALITY REPORT from NYC: What are the makeup of all the deaths in NYC? Lots of young adults,Many without underlying conditions,Men more than women,Queens & Bronx much more than Manhattan & StatenIslandLots of people without underlying conditions known yet. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5vIXrpix4h
In times of crisis, people tend to go with the institutions they have.— We need #TestAndTrace (@Noahpinion) March 30, 2020
The congresswoman is declining to back primary challengers following in her footsteps — and working within the system in Congress.
By Alex Thompson & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, March 30
[....] Ocasio-Cortez’s reluctance marks a break with the outsider tactics of the activist left, represented by groups like Justice Democrats. This election cycle, the organization is trying to boot not just conservative Democrats but also some liberal Democrats and to replace them with members who are more left-wing. In other words, to replicate what it pulled off against Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018 by recruiting Ocasio-Cortez.
By Hayley Bird @ CNN.com, March 30
House Democratic leaders laid out their priorities for an ambitious fourth coronavirus response package on Monday, saying they hope to pass bipartisan legislation with more direct payments for individuals, money for state and local governments, and funding for infrastructure.
no paywall on this piece @ The Atlantic, so pass it around!
I have COVID-19. I lost my smell and taste for weeks among other symptoms. Luckily, I am over the hump and on the mend. I’m hoping to donate my plasma to Mount Sinai or others, and if you’re in the same boat as me, I encourage you to do the same.https://t.co/Kw7IjHEook— Brittany L. Shepherd (@brittanys) March 30, 2020
For Brookings, @Richard_Florida and @iamstevenpedigo offered recommendations for reopening cities to business once the pandemic has subsided. Planetizen shared the news here: https://t.co/sKh8Wy1XiF— Planetizen (@planetizen) March 30, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:45pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:28am
Joe has youth vote after all...
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/03/23/think_joe_biden_ha...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 8:06am
And they are more likely to vote now too. Certainly they'll be likely to vote in November.
Now just pray he has a good immune system and strong lungs if he gets coronavirus.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:13pm
Or is silence the best weapon?
Maybe the Silent Majority quietly votes Quasimodo out in November to loud bells a-ringing and our national nightmare is (almost) over?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 1:11am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 12:11am
Bill Kristol:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 10:58pm
How can you tell? He can't finish a sentence.
It comes to this: I, who schlepped out to the Hamptons to harass Cuomo's Dan Loeb fundraiser back in 2014, who loathes and despises that shriveled stump of a Mario, am longing for the Cuomo Draft.
The horror, the horror....
by jollyroger on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 8:32am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 5:51am
Edit to add the full interview version as an alternate, in which also talks about Trump and Trump's supposed accusation about missing masks (the gov. finesses that,) the hospital and PPE situation, etc. kudos for Biden and the possibility of Trump baiting him about Biden, Fauci's facts and numbers, breaking down all the fiefdoms of all the area's hospitals into one unified system, and at the end banters humorously a bit more with his bro about not being in the basement under lockdown like mom did and cooking like mom did:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:17am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:14pm
Biden is right to avoid calumny and ask people to do the math.
It is a sort of self limiting case of discrimination. If that doesn't work, nothing else would have either.
by moat on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 5:31pm