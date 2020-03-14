Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Link to video
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/opinion/Racism-coronavirus-asians.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
What happens when stereotypes and fear about Covid-19 arrive before the actual disease does? In the video above, Katherine Oung, a 11th grader in Florida, shows what teenagers like her and her friends face as the coronavirus pandemic brings to the surface the racism underlying her community.
Comments
This nonsense has to be addressed head on.
It is not helped when Trump labels COVID-19 a foreign virus
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/12/us/disease-outbreaks-xenophobia-history/index.html
Video of an attack on a NYC subway
https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus-fear-video-shows-suspected-hate-crime-on-subway/5989856/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 8:47pm