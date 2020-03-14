Link to video

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/opinion/Racism-coronavirus-asians.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage

What happens when stereotypes and fear about Covid-19 arrive before the actual disease does? In the video above, Katherine Oung, a 11th grader in Florida, shows what teenagers like her and her friends face as the coronavirus pandemic brings to the surface the racism underlying her community.