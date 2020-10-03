Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The persuadable Trump voter could swing the election in November.
By Laurel Bliss & Brian Schaffner @ Vox.com, March 10
Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 was at least partly attributable to the millions of Barack Obama voters who shifted their support to Donald Trump. Four years later, it is now Trump who must worry about losing some of his supporters in November: As many as one in 10 Trump voters is considering voting for somebody else in 2020, according to our analysis of data from the 2019 Cooperative Congressional Election Study survey.
These voters are individuals who neither strongly approve nor strongly disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president. If Democrats want to win over these voters, they’ll have to choose their message wisely.
Why should campaigns focus on persuading these potential swing voters rather than turning out nonvoters? Swing voters might be rare but they do exist, and persuading them can be particularly influential for two reasons. First, switching a person from opposing your side to supporting it has a two-vote effect on the margin: It subtracts one vote from your opponent and adds one vote to your tally. Mobilizing an additional supporter to come out to vote has only half that impact.
Second, mobilizing people to vote when they haven’t done so before can be challenging. Even if Democrats can mobilize more nonvoters to get to the polls, it is not clear that this will help them in swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan, where many nonvoters fit the profile of Trump’s base [....]
Nate Cohn article for NYTimes from Sept. 11, 2019
Moderate Democrats Fared Best in 2018
A North Carolina election is also a chance to think about what kind of candidate might do best against President Trump.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:37pm
On the whole "GOTV" thing.
Blacks who came out to vote in primaries so far are mostly registered Dem voters. But they are not the whole story if one is going to do the skin color tribal thing. I ran across the feed of rapper Nas and it struck me as an example of a significant sub-demographic, with the purity thing and "a pox on both your houses." He puts the hashtags for Vote2020 and BeatTrump here but at the same time, by saying "if I had to" he sounds like he might either not vote at all or vote for someone who is a spoiler:
To give you an idea of where he's coming from, here's a couple more recent tweets,
cynical and tribal
and given to simplistic pronouncements and explanations:
The problem is when one gets to the general election: though outliers, this attitude might be more common than is admitted in the inner cities of swing states, like say, in Milwaukee, I remember interviews with inner city Millwaukeeans which basically expressed the same thing about 2016.
But it's not just skin color, I think it's a signficant male thing, they just won't go for moderation or nuance or political sausage making. They want "in your face." They just don't bother to vote because they don't like the choices. Or they chose or write in a spoiler candidate.
Trump "got out the vote" of a significant number of white males of similar general "in your face" attitudes, different grievances but same attitude. Politicians all full of shit, we got to blow this thing up.
"GOTV" is not all it's cracked up to be if they are not meek people who have agreed to vote for your candidate. They may not usually vote because they don't like what is usually on offer, they want a revolution/disruption, they hate the status quo.
The article may indeed be right: that it is more fruitful to go after the waverers who still have some appreciation for how governing in a democracy works by compromise.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:56am