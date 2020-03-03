Trump has ordered Pence to control, filter and spin all virus information and statements by government health officials, to protect Donald Trump's re-election. Keeping American citizens in the dark is the Soviet system, authoritarian solution.

This is not the Onion, but front page NYT:

Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Health Officials Government health officials and scientists will have to coordinate statements with the vice president’s office, one of three people designated as the administration’s primary coronavirus official. The White House moved on Thursday to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by government health officials and scientists, directing them to coordinate all statements and public appearance with the office of Vice President Mike Pence, according to several officials familiar with the new approach..... Mr. Trump rejected the assessment from a top health official that it was inevitable that the coronavirus would spread more broadly inside the United States. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, one of the country’s leading experts on viruses and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told associates that the White House had instructed him not to say anything else without clearance.

From the Atlantic Magazine a few days ago"

Experts say this bad 'cold' virus may join 4 other common less bad corona viruses as seasonal illnesses. From the Atlantic 2 days ago" "Lipsitch predicts that within the coming year, some 40 to 70 percent of people around the world will be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. But, he clarifies emphatically, this does not mean that all will have severe illnesses. It's likely that many will have mild disease, or may be asymptomatic, he said. As with influenza, which is often life-threatening to people with chronic health conditions and of older age, most cases pass without medical care. (Overall, about 14 percent of people with influenza have no symptoms.) Lipsitch is far from alone in his belief that this virus will continue to spread widely. The emerging consensus among epidemiologists is that the most likely outcome of this outbreak is a new seasonal disease a fifth endemic coronavirus. With the other four, people are not known to develop long-lasting immunity. If this one follows suit, and if the disease continues to be as severe as it is now, cold and flu season could become cold and flu and COVID-19 season..

Note that the death rate for the flu is 0.1%, the death rate so far calculated for CO-19 is 2% with treatment, 20 times as high as the flu