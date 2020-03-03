Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Makes me recall how he spent a lot of time bragging about the Afghanistan deal at the start of the press conference that was intended to be a redo of the first disastrous one on coronavirus. After each fail, always change the subject to something that hasn't even panned out yet?
Comments
Actually, I am thinking the Homer-Simpson-like characterization of him on Showtime's "Our Cartoon President" more than The Apprentice character, but that's probably just me.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 3:43am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 3:45am
One does have to give to Team Trump so far that we rate higher than New Zealand:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 4:05am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:34am
When you listen to Trump's understanding of the timeline for deployment of a vaccine, you realize that Trump is unable to retain information.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/02/politics/donald-trump-coronavirus-vaccine-push-back/index.html
Despite being told of the interval between testing and deploying the vaccine, Trump is thinking in terms of months.
We are screwed.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:50pm
It's possible that Fauci is mimicking "Star Trek's" Doctor Leonard McCoy.
McCoy would always say, "I'm not a miracle worker. I can't find a cure in such a short time". Within hours, the cure would appear.
Expect a vaccine rollout next week.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 8:10pm