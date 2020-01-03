Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
Snopes confirms Trump massive screwup.
And Bolton is now responsible for abandoning his duty in the impeachment trial and axing our pandemic reaction force under his tenure. Maybe the shitfuck's reputation as a grown-up will finally be shitcanned when he should have disappeared azfter championing the Iraq invasion.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-fire-pandemic-team/
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 4:23am