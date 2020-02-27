    What racism? It's socialists, the elderly and Muslims that are suffering from discrimination now!

    By artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:09pm |

    Americans' Willingness to Vote for Presidential Candidates From Certain Groups

    Black: 96%
    Catholic: 95%
    Hispanic: 95%
    A woman: 94%
    Jewish: 93%
    An evangelical Christian: 80%
    Gay/lesbian: 76%
    Under age 40: 71%
    Muslim: 66%
    Over age 70: 63%
    A socialist: 47%https://t.co/9g6minauwL pic.twitter.com/nvYgy1X65I

    — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) February 28, 2020

    As long as this set of facts makes you believe racism is gone, everything is OK. For you.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:22am

    Because of course, ability to vote for a black is the only issue around racism.

    Why do you keep playing at grade school level? Is this fun for you?


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:49am

    I'm responding to the title of the post.

    Edit to add:

    Saying who you would vote for does not equate with who you actually vote for.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:17am

    So the fuck what? Are we going to ever discuss anything real, or more word games and parsing the obvious? Yes, racism still exists and will exist in various forms in 500 years. can we move on now?


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:25am

    No we can't move on. We can act to decrease racism. 
    We can challenge voter suppression 

    We can challenge housing discrimination 

    We can challenge banks the charge different rates for blacks regardless of credit status.

    We can challenge bias in the judicial system.

    Etc.

    No, we cannot move on. We have to pay attention to racism when we see it. That is how progress occurs.

    It is identical to pointing out the flaws in the Trump administration, and working to combat the errors. We cannot move on.

     

    Edit to add:

    A ranking of the Black Agenda of Democratic candidates 

    https://www.theroot.com/every-democratic-candidates-black-agenda-ranked-1841959166


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:47am

    If you're going to argue stupid shit about whether racism still exists which nobody except you ever contends we're saying. Welcome to Mickey Mouse kindergarten.

    Instead you just derailed the whole purpose for this post, you asshole. Hey, every day is 1617, right?


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:52am

    I merely responded to the title of the post.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 10:48am

