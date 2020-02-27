Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Americans' Willingness to Vote for Presidential Candidates From Certain Groups— Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) February 28, 2020
Black: 96%
Catholic: 95%
Hispanic: 95%
A woman: 94%
Jewish: 93%
An evangelical Christian: 80%
Gay/lesbian: 76%
Under age 40: 71%
Muslim: 66%
Over age 70: 63%
A socialist: 47%https://t.co/9g6minauwL pic.twitter.com/nvYgy1X65I
By Greg Bluestein @ AJC.com, 1 hr. ago
DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond will endorse Mike Bloomberg at a rally on Friday, giving the former New York mayor’s presidential bid a boost from one of the state’s most prominent African-American officials.
Thurmond is set to announce his support at a noon “Mike for Black America” rally at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, where he will be joined by former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Bloomberg’s Georgia operation has aggressively courted Thurmond, a political pragmatist who is one of the more influential Georgia Democrats.
Coming to a podcast near you: Hillary Clinton https://t.co/TQTS1ykuzr via @politico— Robin Pogrebin (@rpogrebin) February 28, 2020
You're going to start hearing about superdelegates ... a lot. Make sure you know who they are, when they come into play, and how the candidates feel about them (especially Bernie Sanders).— The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2020
Watch more: https://t.co/e02apAjnQl. pic.twitter.com/sxqywpCutG
Army SFAB Will Face Tough Conditions During Africa Mission: Milley https://t.co/1MtiGTSJwi— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 28, 2020
No surprise another cabinet member lied to facilitate a cover up. Will Trump voters care that Americans, not Ukrainians, put directly at risk? https://t.co/yCkBeZnj4u— Frank Rich (@frankrichny) February 27, 2020
Getting canceled has come to mean anything from getting dragged on Twitter to losing your career and livelihood.
How did British Indians become so prominent in the Conservative party? | Neha Shah https://t.co/2pHnhdYCE9— The Guardian (@guardian) February 27, 2020
She was one of the first to expose how populist leaders are using lies on Facebook to gain power.
Now @mariaressa fears fascism will replace democracy unless social networks start policing their content
@rapplerdotcom https://t.co/H2WI1r8mM3
Migrants in Bosnia are braving the cold to reach Croatia https://t.co/Rcvj2VURGu— The National (@TheNationalUAE) February 27, 2020
Nearly 1 million people are living here. 1 000,000 https://t.co/Iv9I3LMDy0— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) February 27, 2020
Was a work rage shooting, the shooter had been fired. Only two handguns needed, one with legal silencer:
BREAKING: The Molson Coors gunman was armed with two handguns - one with a silencer, which is legal in Wisconsin.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 27, 2020
A silencer was also used in the workplace mass shooting last year in Virginia Beach. Employees said it made the gunfire sound distant. #wileg https://t.co/qReykBeyWw
Kanye West was mocked for rediscovering faith and backing Trump, but he has genuine concerns about the modern world he helped fashion - Our cover story by @ollywiseman https://t.co/UQ8VdXQMqx— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) February 27, 2020
Sounds to me like health insurance copays & deductibles would an accessory to homicide here. Noting this kind of problem more and more.
By Kerry Burke, Rocco Parascandola & John Annese @ NYDailyNews.com, Feb. 25
A Bronx woman died 10 days after she was jumped and beaten for not letting another woman into a bank ATM vestibule, police sources said Tuesday. Tamara Sinclair told her sister she thought she was followed and set up when three women pummeled her on Feb. 11.
Comments
As long as this set of facts makes you believe racism is gone, everything is OK. For you.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:22am
Because of course, ability to vote for a black is the only issue around racism.
Why do you keep playing at grade school level? Is this fun for you?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:49am
I'm responding to the title of the post.
Edit to add:
Saying who you would vote for does not equate with who you actually vote for.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:17am
So the fuck what? Are we going to ever discuss anything real, or more word games and parsing the obvious? Yes, racism still exists and will exist in various forms in 500 years. can we move on now?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:25am
No we can't move on. We can act to decrease racism.
We can challenge voter suppression
We can challenge housing discrimination
We can challenge banks the charge different rates for blacks regardless of credit status.
We can challenge bias in the judicial system.
Etc.
No, we cannot move on. We have to pay attention to racism when we see it. That is how progress occurs.
It is identical to pointing out the flaws in the Trump administration, and working to combat the errors. We cannot move on.
Edit to add:
A ranking of the Black Agenda of Democratic candidates
https://www.theroot.com/every-democratic-candidates-black-agenda-ranked-1841959166
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:47am
If you're going to argue stupid shit about whether racism still exists which nobody except you ever contends we're saying. Welcome to Mickey Mouse kindergarten.
Instead you just derailed the whole purpose for this post, you asshole. Hey, every day is 1617, right?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:52am
I merely responded to the title of the post.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 10:48am