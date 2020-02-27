Americans' Willingness to Vote for Presidential Candidates From Certain Groups



Black: 96%

Catholic: 95%

Hispanic: 95%

A woman: 94%

Jewish: 93%

An evangelical Christian: 80%

Gay/lesbian: 76%

Under age 40: 71%

Muslim: 66%

Over age 70: 63%

A socialist: 47%