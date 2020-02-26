Black neighborhoods in key swing states hold enormous power to reshape politics in November and beyond. But in order to maximize this potential, progressives need to imagine and invest on an unprecedented scale.

Black voters have consistently supported Democratic candidates over Republicans by stunning margins: about 90 percent to 10 percent. No other major demographic comes close to this level of support — for either party . For every 10 new black voters, 9 will likely vote for a Democrat and one for a Republican, yielding eight net Democratic votes. In contrast, 10 new Latino voters (who voted 70 percent Democratic and 30 percent Republican in 2018) would produce four net Democratic votes. For white, college-educated women, the figure is two.

Said another way, one new black voter has the same net effect as two new Latino voters or four new white, college-educated female voters. While it is true that there are more eligible but nonvoting people of other important demographics, there are more net Democratic votes available from new black voters because of the huge differential in Democratic support.