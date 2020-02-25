Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Heading on @Cnn tonight after the debate and will be live tweeting it throughout. Tonight will be the Bernie debate as he is at this point the clear, almost prohibitive, frontrunner. Super Tuesday is a week from now and this is the last debate before then.— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 25, 2020
Missouri poll released today.— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 27, 2020
Exclusive: These are the issues Missouri voters care about & the Democratic candidates they prefer | | https://t.co/RJi08uYUFw https://t.co/BiwGm9r4yY
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 26
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over an article from early 2019 which accused the 45th president of working with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 presidential election.
Next will there be an order renaming military bases that carry the surnames of racists or Confederate officers? https://t.co/vTNfH2UlHu— C.J. Chivers (@cjchivers) February 27, 2020
Black neighborhoods in key swing states hold enormous power to reshape politics in November and beyond. But in order to maximize this potential, progressives need to imagine and invest on an unprecedented scale.
Black voters have consistently supported Democratic candidates over Republicans by stunning margins: about 90 percent to 10 percent. No other major demographic comes close to this level of support — for either party. For every 10 new black voters, 9 will likely vote for a Democrat and one for a Republican, yielding eight net Democratic votes. In contrast, 10 new Latino voters (who voted 70 percent Democratic and 30 percent Republican in 2018) would produce four net Democratic votes. For white, college-educated women, the figure is two.
By The Editorial Board @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 25, 6:48 pm
FAR FROM the madding crowds and MAGA caps, Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, discovered his inner candor. Appearing at the Oxford Union during a trip to England a few days ago, Mr. Mulvaney let slip that the United States needs more immigrants, lest severe labor shortages and anemic birth rates sap economic growth.
Death count has been updated since this tweet to 11 and description to a working-class neighborhood.
Members of a Hindu mob, armed with crude weapons, begged the police to let them attack Muslims.
“Give us permission, that’s all you need to do,’’ one mob leader said. “You just stand by and watch. We will make sure you don’t get hurt. https://t.co/UyqaKcBRoy
Members of a Hindu mob, armed with crude weapons, begged the police to let them attack Muslims.
Schumer met with Bullock in Montana over the weekend, continuing the effort to get the two-term governor to run for Senate. Filing deadline is March 9— James Arkin (@JamesArkin) February 26, 2020
With @burgessev https://t.co/3IXN6NOUZt
A top official in President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Department who’s also a member of the White House task force on the coronavirus outbreak struggled to find a map showing the spread of the disease on Monday.
And he appealed to Twitter for help.
#Haiti cancels carnival after #gunbattle between police & soldiers
Fears are growing over an increasingly febrile security situation in Haiti after police & soldiers fought a deadly gun battle which lasted for hours outside the presidential palace https://t.co/dE7hRSaQnK
I'm posting this only because I am incredibly impressed with the three paragraphs I quote! Talk about the art of journalistic writing making things clear and simple, geez, this is genius. Good luck, though, folks, with the rest of your argument.
By The State Opinion Page, Feb. 24
[...] History does not lie.
During the last half-century, the Democratic Party has only won the presidency when it has resisted the temptation to pick status-quo nominees and shown the courage to choose centrist outsiders with fresh, optimistic messages.
DENMARK, S.C.
This is what one of the most powerful African Americans in Congress and some presidential candidates are calling a form of reparations: $315,000 in recent federal investments in a rural, predominantly black town where more than a third of the 3,000 residents live in poverty.
The school received new buses. An emergency medical center got an ultrasound machine and lifesaving equipment. And the mayor is expecting more federal dollars to overhaul the aging water system.
in Texas’ 13th District, one of the most conservative in the country....In a primary field of 15 anti-immigrant, anti-abortion Republicans...!!!
Love this @anniekarni joint on Dr. Ronny Jackson, from WICHITA FALLS. https://t.co/q7MQ6RTw50
Economists are accumulating evidence that instead of being indolent layabouts, poor people are harried and frantic, which results in subpar decisions. By Noah Smith, Feb. 20
A basic income check each month, as well as guaranteed benefits like health care, would allow a lot of poor Americans to re-focus on getting themselves out of poverty rather than simply surviving from day to day https://t.co/mvZJAL32Cc— Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) February 24, 2020
Shocking story in the Epstein vein, about a Canadian tycoon living in the Bahamas, preying on underage girls and his own employees, from @Kim_Barker @porterthereport. He asked employees to procure women with curvy backsides, which he called "toilets." https://t.co/8jOIQZD9ub
This is crazy on top of crazy https://t.co/B42X3ky0px— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 24, 2020
Frank Rich retweeted this and he knows a bad production when he sees one:
