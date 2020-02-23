Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Breaking : A sixth case of death from the #coronavirus has been reported in Iran as authorities in more than a dozen affected provinces ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres in a bid to contain the outbreak. #COVID2019 https://t.co/JwNyYyRrKO— Coronavirus Breaking News (@QuakeFury) February 23, 2020
Economists are accumulating evidence that instead of being indolent layabouts, poor people are harried and frantic, which results in subpar decisions. By Noah Smith, Feb. 20
A basic income check each month, as well as guaranteed benefits like health care, would allow a lot of poor Americans to re-focus on getting themselves out of poverty rather than simply surviving from day to day https://t.co/mvZJAL32Cc— Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) February 24, 2020
Shocking story in the Epstein vein, about a Canadian tycoon living in the Bahamas, preying on underage girls and his own employees, from @Kim_Barker @porterthereport. He asked employees to procure women with curvy backsides, which he called "toilets." https://t.co/8jOIQZD9ub
This is crazy on top of crazy https://t.co/B42X3ky0px— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 24, 2020
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who wields enormous influence in his home state of South Carolina, is planning to endorse Joe Biden on Wednesday, multiple sources with knowledge of the Democrat’s plans told POLITICO.
The planned endorsement is expected three days ahead of the state's Saturday primary, giving Biden an important boost in a state that will likely determine the fate of his candidacy. Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in Congress, has long been close with Biden and has been open about his affinity for the former vice president during the Democratic primary.
What is 1776?
"1776" is an assembly of independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery. We seek to offer alternative perspectives that celebrate the progress America has made on delivering its promise of equality and opportunity, and highlight the resilience of its people. Our focus is on solving problems. We do this in the spirit of 1776, the date of America's true founding.
The initial set of essays are available
New health report and TV debates highlight backlash against gender reassignment
"Sweden’s Board of Health and Welfare confirmed a 1,500% rise between 2008 and 2018 in gender dysphoria diagnoses among 13- to 17-year-olds born as girls."— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 22, 2020
Two words: social contagionhttps://t.co/qMvEG6aVni
Transcript available as well as video:
Kids in Venezuela skipping school to dig through trash to find food to eat.
Edward, 12-years-old: ""I found a piece of cake but it didn't sit well. I had a stomachache for a week."
Must-watch - @mfbiggs on @NewsHour https://t.co/KBalXBN2Vo
A DAY after a state appeals court in North Carolina temporarily blocked a new voter identification law that discriminates against African American voters, a federal appellate court ruled that Florida can’t use wealth as a barrier to restoring the voting rights of ex-felons. The decisions are not final, as appeals continue in the two cases by Republicans who are intent on using whatever means necessary to try to stop minorities from voting.
State Department officials flew back more than 300 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, including 14 American citizens who tested positive for the virus. The move took Mr. Trump by surprise.
Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party..
Bernie Sanders got so close to running a primary challenge to President Barack Obama that Senator Harry Reid had to intervene to stop him.
It took Reid two conversations over the summer of 2011 to get Sanders to scrap the idea, according to multiple people who remember the incident, which has not been previously reported.
After Watergate, Congress passed reforms to safeguard the rule of law and root out corruption.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2020
We are working on new reforms now, because the threat Trump and his enablers pose to our democracy is more grave than anything Nixon did:https://t.co/VXlSjmWC1G
India Set to Stage an Epic Show, With Trump as the Star https://t.co/yRmasc49PJ— Hari Kumar (@HariNYT) February 22, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 21
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Mississippi police officer who dropped off an incoherent developmentally disabled man at the county line where he was later struck and killed by a passing vehicle could not be sued by the man’s family, reasoning that his conduct did not amount to a violation of “clearly established” law.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 3:42am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 3:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 3:58am
Rapture time, cool!
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 9:11am
Well now that you mention that, I just cannot resist being really bad: there is this evolutionary cycle where when a population of a species gets too large..... What would culling like 1/6 of us do?...how would that affect global warming...how about all that extra housing available?...kumbaya everyone, aren't you glad to be part of the human tribe still left alive? why were we angry at each other again, remind me? oh but yeah, medical resources might be a little exhausted, that might an issue..everybody left alive in medical paper pushing gotta switch to medical school stat?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 6:36pm
Plague took out 1/3 of Europe, Spanish flu infected 1/3 of the world, killed 1-2%, but in a nice egalitarian way.
In 2018 Trump cut the CDC's pandemic team. We're ready.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 12:03am
World is approaching coronavirus tipping point, experts say
78,000 cases confirmed, as Italy and Iran scramble to contain major outbreaks
By Angela Giuffrida in Rome, Patrick Wintour in Tehran and Sam Jones @ The Guardian.com Sun 23 Feb 2020 17.13 GMT
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 6:41pm
Imagine if we didn't have a W.H.O. to at least attempt to handle and coordinate this right now! Even worst case scenario unsuccessful as they might be, at least someone is trying. So much for ant-globalization. The Steve Bannon types having to be in their bunker in Idaho with the expired MRE's....no more flying around the world giving speeches...
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 6:45pm