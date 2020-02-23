E.J.Dionne has given up on waiting for Conservatives to find a backbone. The only way to save the country is for Progressives and Moderates to work together and vote for the Democrat left standing. The Brookings Institute will host an interview with Dionne tomorrow discussing his new book "Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country,”

Monday, Feb 24, 2020 10:00 AM- 11:30 AM EST

Brookings Institution

Falk Auditorium

1775 Massachusetts Avenue N.W.

Washington, DC

20036

REGISTER TO ATTEND REGISTER FOR WEBCAST

Broad and principled opposition to Donald Trump’s presidency has drawn millions of previously disengaged citizens to the public square and to the ballot box. But if progressives and moderates are unable—and unwilling—to overcome their differences, they could not only enable Trump to prevail again but also squander an occasion for launching a new era of reform. Will progressives and moderates feud while America burns, or will they take advantage of the greatest opportunity since the New Deal era to strengthen American democracy, foster social justice, and turn back the threats of the Trump era? In his new book, “Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country,” Brookings Senior Fellow E.J. Dionne Jr. calls for an alliance between progressives and moderates to seize the moment and restore hope to America’s future for the 2020 presidential election.