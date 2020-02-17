    Learn something new every day

    By artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 4:44am |

    wow I had no clue, is kinda brutal knowledge:

    Comments

    Obama has finally wandered into the talking points biz, reminding all it's the economy stupid. Implying that Dems need to start loudly taking the credit for "jobs jobs jobs."

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 7:08pm

    Ok, lady - it's been over 24 hours - what'd you learn today?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 9:57am

    Latest Comments

    more