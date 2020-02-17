Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
wow I had no clue, is kinda brutal knowledge:
Tony Blair is doing a lecture this week on the 120th anniversary of the Labour Party— Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) February 17, 2020
Should be interesting, since he is one of only two people born in that 120 years to have won an election for Labour, and Harold Wilson is long dead
A survey at UNC finds its professors are open to all sorts of views, but that a worrying large number of students are not.
"Roughly 92 percent of conservatives said they would be friends with a liberal, and just 3 percent said that they would not have a liberal friend. Among liberals, however, almost a quarter said they would not have a conservative friend." -- @conor64:https://t.co/1CnVSMssm9
Various ideas to cut costs in Medicare and Medicaid have been proposed in recent years. Health economists generally oppose those changes. https://t.co/aHBtJ4Vm0S— NYT Health (@NYTHealth) February 17, 2020
Just over a month ago, Boris Johnson’s team publicly urged “misfits and weirdos” across Britain to come and work for them in an effort to find people who wouldn’t usually be given top jobs at the heart of government. In Andrew Sabisky, they appear to have found exactly that—but not in the way they might have hoped.
Sabisky, 27, was selected to work as an adviser in Downing Street after he replied to the weird advert written by chief aide Dominic Cummings. He’s only been in the job for days, but Johnson and Cummings are already under huge pressure to fire him after an old blog post was found in which he straight up said black Americans are dumber than white Americans, according to reports.
A couple of weeks ago, I went to lunch with a prominent journalist who wanted to ask me about Wikipedia. I had been general counsel for the Wikimedia Foundation for a few years during a time when the online encyclopedia had really taken off in growth and funding. The journalist was curious how Wikipedia remains so information-rich and useful when the rest of the internet (in his view) is filled with divisive, corrosive misinformation.
A record 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote this November, putting them on track to become the largest minority voting bloc. They are far from single-issue voters, with education, health care, jobs, the economy and immigration all ranking as top concerns.
Democrats are still figuring out how to get Latinos in the party to turn out. They voted at the lowest rate of any minority group in the last four presidential elections, though turnout apparently increased in the 2018 midterms, making them a complicated voting bloc to understand.
Just another hidden tax:
Wow, great statement from @UPS: “The curb today in most American cities is overwhelmingly devoted to single occupancy personal vehicle parking, which is simply unsustainable and not aligned with most cities’ stated transportation priorities” https://t.co/RvOKOwfyqg
This is what serious protest art looks like, in it for the long haul.
Dissident wants to create a “political porn” website focusing on behaviour of people in power https://t.co/8p3iRztpnV— The Art Newspaper (@TheArtNewspaper) February 17, 2020
1/So, I'm generally a proponent of the "more people should go to college" viewpoint, but this article is giving me pause.https://t.co/Qsaf9dX5FY
To stop the spread of the coronavirus much of China has effectively shut down. What’s not been fully appreciated is how extensive the closures are. By our calculations 760 million are living under some kind of residential lockdown. https://t.co/ZuO31QVi6g— Paul Mozur (@paulmozur) February 15, 2020
Chills.— Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) February 15, 2020
In Germany, a fan hurled racist slurs towards Leroy Kwadwo, a Ghanian football player.
When other fans saw it, they alerted security, who escorted the man out.
Then, as opposing players came to hug Kwadwo, the entire stadium stood up and chanted "Nazis Out!" pic.twitter.com/FHQP9Pe18J
Weinstein’s fate will be up to a jury now https://t.co/jteFbJzyXQ— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 17, 2020
I think folks could use a jolt of optimism. So many of my followers are actively working to defend democracy! Would some of you please post responses sharing what you're doing and and suggest actions others can take? I know you just did this recently, but it's never too much!— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 16, 2020
Headline should be "DNC made Iowa a sacrificial lamb"?
By Isaac Stanley-Becker from Des Moines @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 15
[....] By the end of the week, an effort was underway to place blame squarely on the state party [....]
House Uses Trump Impeachment Legal Team’s Argument in Filing Seeking His Tax Returns https://t.co/dZai0sU0FN pic.twitter.com/5j7TCHK9gp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 15, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Obama has finally wandered into the talking points biz, reminding all it's the economy stupid. Implying that Dems need to start loudly taking the credit for "jobs jobs jobs."
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 7:08pm
Ok, lady - it's been over 24 hours - what'd you learn today?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 9:57am