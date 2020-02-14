Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“We know many of the same people in NY,” he wrote. “Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.”
Mike Bloomberg, in response to Trump's "day of paranoid raving".
Thanks for emphazing that part of the article. I wasn't sure Bloomberg would go there, but he's doing it, hitting him in the ego. Emphasizing full quote again:
Oh boy, it actually might be fun, this might be the best thing about Bloomberg running, he knows exactly how to do it. Better than someone like Schwarzenegger, who doesn't know NY society. Looking like Bloomberg's gonna rub that in, that will hurt like Jvanka too. Keep in mind Bloomberg has 100% approval rating with powerful east coast wealthy.
If he goes nowhere with attracting votes, one thing he will probably do right now is draw the attention of the troll away from other victims who won't have all the ammunition he does. Mho, he knows how to do this, he's a expert at being dismissive, putting people in their place, to a fault. Anybody who is full of themselves but has all hat no cattle, he can be very brutal about, no patience for idjits.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 1:55am