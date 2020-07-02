Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Nate Silver’s model seems to be predicting that Sanders will go on a major run of victories now. It could be that it’s too late for him to be stopped.
"We're seeing an unparalleled exodus of humanity." Almost 600,000 Syrians have already fled the regime offensive in Idlib, sleeping on roadsides for lack of shelter and burning clothes to keep warm. Hundreds of thousands more may soon join them. https://t.co/LKmvrycTF2— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 8, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
After a decade of stagnation, black and African-American workers have seen pay increase. One man’s story shows the hope — and limitations — with that shift.
The black unemployment rate is near a record low, wages for black Americans are rising, and young black men in particular have seen strong employment gains — all signs of the power of a strong labor market.
But also of it’s limitations. https://t.co/upChMg42c3 pic.twitter.com/DTNnwGRKa0
A dose of humility from 538: No one knows who's the most electable.
Political scientists study electability, but electability ain’t no science. Instead, researchers say, it’s basically a layer of ex post facto rationalization that we slather over a stack of psychological biases, media influence and self-fulfilling poll prophecies. It’s not bullshit, exactly; some people really are more likely to be elected than others. But the reasons behind it, and the ability to make assumptions based on it, well …
“[Electability] is this vague, floppy concept,” said Nichole Bauer, a professor of political communication at Louisiana State University. “We don’t know who is electable until someone is elected.”
Nearly 100Y After Tulsa Massacre,City Plans to Search Cemetery for Victims. In one of worst instances of racist violence in American history,a group of white ppl slaughtered black residents of Tulsa.For decades,city leaders rarely acknowledged it in public https://t.co/VjQNC5skp0— alain servais (@aservais1) February 6, 2020
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:55pm
Carville is a belligerent and aggressive partisan. I like that about him, the way he takes the fight right to the republicans. But I never forget who he is. He made these same arguments in the 08 primary when he supported Hillary. Who knows, Hillary might have won if she was the nominee, but she wasn't. She didn't win the primary and Obama did win the general. He made these arguments in 16 and Hillary didn't win. His track record making predictions isn't all that great.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:09pm
Obama won and he pulled up all the grassroots organizations and focused on getting Obama re-elected. We got whacked in 2010 & 2014 Senate midterms and lost 2 more in 2018 while rolling the House. Here's the Senate picture for 2020 - dream how we pick up more than 1 of those red States (while not losing Alabama). We got hammered in healthcare in 2010 and ever since, but what's our big policy play for 2020? "Medicare 4 All"!!! Smart, guys. By 2052 they'll be ours, I can feel it coming.
Your Bayesian calculation the other day was spot on - a high percentage of a small minority is still much less than a decent percentage of a large majority.And that same logic applies here - in this case, the # of low-population states is that majority, the Holy Grail, while our GOTV focuses on the minorities in highly populated states that don't elect any more Senators.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:57pm
Another version of the majority meme:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:39pm
more along the lines of People experience life as individuals not groups.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:14pm
We're playing checkers, they're playing smashball.
(yeah, Weinstein may be "Democrat" but it's how the GOP functions)
https://digbysblog.net/2020/02/defeating-bullies-lessons-from-fighting-w...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 11:41pm
Steyer: how to beat Trump?
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/tom-steyer-democrati...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:44am
Yeah, how to beat Trump is a good and important question. But I've seen no evidence anyone knows the answer. If we had that answer Carter would have won a second term, Mondale and Dukakis would have won, Gore and Kerry would have won. All of them were establishment picks to one degree or another. All of them were considered the safe choice. I'm not saying we should take a chance on a left candidate instead of the moderate. I'm saying no one really knows.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 3:38pm
Clinton won 1st time because of Perot, maybe 2nd time as well (he got roughly same as Dole + Perot, but on an electoral basis may have been the clincher). Republicans have been using some similar tricks for a while now - would think we could counter, but we're slow learners. Shady stuff in Ohio for Kerry, shady in FL for Gore, shady in PA, MI, WI and MN for Hillary. But these aren't the tiny states choosing the Senate. I dunno what the message is, but pretty sure "white people don't count" isn't it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 4:32pm
Well here you go. Thank god for Carville, he's figured it out. I was so wrong when I said no one knows how to beat Trump. Carville know not only how to win over 400 electoral votes but 55 votes in the senate. I'd like to introduce to you, the next president of the United States, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO).
by ocean-kat on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 8:28pm