    This is going viral among the pro-Trump set

    By artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:15pm |

    They see it as confirmation that the impeachment was not about anything serious, faux news, political witch hunt, kabuki show:

    From Fox News - Chuck Schumer scolds Kamala Harris for laughing with Sherrod Brown at impeachment presser, goes viral Chuck Schumer scolds Kamala Harris for laughing with Sherrod Brown at impeachment presser, goes viralhttps://t.co/tS8h83l4y4

    — David (@b_beachcomber) February 1, 2020

    Here's Red State on it:

    Breitbart:

    Hannity:

    "scamming America"


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:29pm

    The reality of the SOTU messaging:

    Long before The Ripping:

    Hand offered, as is custom.
    Hand ignored, quite deliberately.

    Had the Speaker not upstaged him, he and his supporters would be chortling about the "no handshake for Pelosi all day. pic.twitter.com/ILcxLbyyKt

    — Joe Delmonaco (@JoeDelmonaco) February 5, 2020

    So this also suggests she did not plan the ripping up thing, though admittedly it may have entered her mind.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:23pm

